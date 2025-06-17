Home / Companies / News / CCI clears Delhivery's ₹1,400 crore acquisition of Ecom Express stake

CCI clears Delhivery's ₹1,400 crore acquisition of Ecom Express stake

In April, Delhivery announced the acquisition of Ecom Express for a cash consideration of about Rs 1,400 crore to scale up its business

Delhivery
Delhivery is an integrated logistics player and provides a full-range of logistics services while Ecom Express is an unlisted entity which provides logistics solutions to the Indian e-commerce industry.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday cleared logistics services provider Delhivery's proposal to acquire a majority stake in Ecom Express for about Rs 1,400 crore.

"The proposed combination comprises the acquisition of at least 99.44 per cent of the equity and preference shareholding (on a fully diluted basis) of Ecom Express Ltd (Ecom) by Delhivery Ltd," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release.

Delhivery is an integrated logistics player and provides a full-range of logistics services while Ecom Express is an unlisted entity which provides logistics solutions to the Indian e-commerce industry.

"CCI approves acquisition of at least 99.44 per cent of the equity and preference shareholding (on a fully diluted basis) of Ecom Express Ltd by Delhivery Ltd," the competition watchdog said in a post on X.

In April, Delhivery announced the acquisition of Ecom Express for a cash consideration of about Rs 1,400 crore to scale up its business.

The company said it has "signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Ecom Express for a cash consideration of around Rs 1,400 crore from its shareholders".

The company's board approved the "acquisition of shares equivalent to at least 99.4 per cent of the issued and paid up share capital, on a fully diluted basis, of Ecom Express Ltd for a purchase consideration not exceeding Rs 1,407 crore."  This acquisition aims to enhance Delhivery's scale, thereby strengthening its value proposition to clients, the company said.

The turnover of Gurugram-based Ecom Express stood at Rs 2,607.3 crore in 2023-24 fiscal year as against Rs 2,548.1 crore in the preceding year.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PE firm Blackstone acquires Kolkata's South City Mall for ₹3,250 crore

NHAI debars Megha Engineering for one year over NH-66 collapse in Kerala

Google unveils Safety Charter to boost user security and prevent fraud

Premium

Raymond Realty eyes 20% Ebitda growth in FY26 ahead of July listing

Ola launches zero-commission model pan-India, drivers to keep full earnings

Topics :DelhiveryEcom ExpressCCI

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story