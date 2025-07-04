Home / Companies / News / CCI directs UltraTech/India Cements, Dalmia to furnish financial records

CCI directs UltraTech/India Cements, Dalmia to furnish financial records

CCI has also directed their executives to submit detailed financials and income tax records for five years, along with formal responses to the investigation report

Ultratech Cement
It had found that Ultratech's subsidiary India Cements, along with Shree Digvijay Cement and Dalmia Cement, with a middleman named Umakant Agarwal, engaged in anti-competitive collusion. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Fair trade regulator CCI has directed Aditya Birla firm UltraTech, which now owns south-based cement firm India Cements, along with two other makers, and their executives to submit financial documents, after its Director General in its investigations found contravention of competition norms.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has also directed Dalmia Bharat Cements and Shree Digvijay Cements to submit their audited financial statement, including balance sheet and profit and loss account, within eight weeks of the order.

It has directed UltraTech to submit the financial statements of its subsidiary India Cements for five years from FY15 to FY19, while Dalmia Bharat Cements and Shree Digvijay Cements for nine years, from FY11 to FY19.

Besides, CCI has also directed their executives to submit detailed financials and income tax records for five years, along with formal responses to the investigation report.

An email sent to UltraTech Cements and Dalmia Cement Bharat remained unanswered till the time of filing the story.

The CCI direction came over a complaint filed by ONGC alleging cartelisation in its tenders. Following this, the fair trade regulator had on November 18, 2020, directed its probe unit Director General to look into the issue.

The DG had submitted its investigations report on February 18, 2025, in which found contraventions of the competition regulations.

It had found that Ultratech's subsidiary India Cements, along with Shree Digvijay Cement and Dalmia Cement, with a middleman named Umakant Agarwal, engaged in anti-competitive collusion.

Later, CCI on May 26, 2025, considered the investigation report and in a four-page order also directed the cement manufacturer to submit income derived from sales to alleged contraventions by the PSU.

The CCI notice also mentioned if there is non-furnishing of the financial details or incomplete/false information, within the time frame by the companies, then they would be liable under section 45 of the Act.

Earlier, in December 2024, UltraTech Cements had acquired 32.72 per cent stake from promoters and promoter group entities of India Cements Ltd. The Aditya Birla Group firm, which already had acquired a 22.77 per cent stake from the market, became the promoter of the Tamil Nadu-based company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

UltraTech CementUltraTechDalmia CementCCI

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

