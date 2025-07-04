CCI directs UltraTech/India Cements, Dalmia to furnish financial records

Fair trade regulator CCI has directed Aditya Birla firm UltraTech, which now owns south-based cement firm India Cements, along with two other makers, and their executives to submit financial documents, after its Director General in its investigations found contravention of competition norms.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has also directed Dalmia Bharat Cements and Shree Digvijay Cements to submit their audited financial statement, including balance sheet and profit and loss account, within eight weeks of the order.

It has directed UltraTech to submit the financial statements of its subsidiary India Cements for five years from FY15 to FY19, while Dalmia Bharat Cements and Shree Digvijay Cements for nine years, from FY11 to FY19.

Besides, CCI has also directed their executives to submit detailed financials and income tax records for five years, along with formal responses to the investigation report. An email sent to UltraTech Cements and Dalmia Cement Bharat remained unanswered till the time of filing the story. The CCI direction came over a complaint filed by ONGC alleging cartelisation in its tenders. Following this, the fair trade regulator had on November 18, 2020, directed its probe unit Director General to look into the issue. The DG had submitted its investigations report on February 18, 2025, in which found contraventions of the competition regulations.