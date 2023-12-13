Home / Companies / News / CCI proposes fees to file applications, seeks stateholders' comments

CCI proposes fees to file applications, seeks stateholders' comments

CCI has invited stakeholders to submit their comments by January 1, 2024 on the draft amendment in CCI (General) Regulation 2009, the regulator said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The CCI has proposed introduction of fees for filing miscellaneous applications in a bid to expedite case disposal by discouraging unnecessary requests and fostering a more disciplined approach to proceedings.

The fair trade regulator has invited stakeholder comments on the proposed regulation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The measure is aimed at streamlining the process and ensuring a more efficient resolution of cases before the commission.

"In order to monitor and tracking of interlocutory application for speedy disposal of cases, every such application is required to be registered in running number and to be accompanied with a certain fee," CCI said in its notice.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited stakeholders to submit their comments by January 1, 2024 on the draft amendment in CCI (General) Regulation 2009, the regulator said in a notice on Tuesday.

The proposed amendment will involve levying fees for applications that seek adjournments, extensions, cross-examinations, the establishment of confidentiality rings, third-party applications and impleadment applications, the CCI said.

By introducing fees for interlocutory applications, the CCI aims to discourage parties from submitting unnecessary requests, ultimately fostering a more disciplined approach to proceedings and thus contributing to the quicker resolution of competition law disputes.

Also Read

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Removing legal ambiguity on 'hub-and-spoke' provisions empowers CCI

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Competition body reviewing report on Apple app store billing policy

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Inox India secures Rs 438 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Indian firms record 25% biz growth during Amazon's BFCM 2023 shopping event

Bajaj Allianz Life's assets under management crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

Apple set to be hit by EU antitrust order in app store fight with Spotify

IndiGo occupies sixth position in global mcap, surpassing United Airlines

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Competition Commission of India CCICompetition Commission of India

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story