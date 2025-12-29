Ceigall India bags over ₹1,000 crore infra project in Madhya Pradesh

Ceigall India on Monday said it has secured an infrastructure order worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Its arm Ceigall Infra Projects Private Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Ltd (MPRDC) for the construction of the IndoreUjjain Greenfield (Access Control) four-lane highway, the company said in a statement.

The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) over a period of 24 months.

Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ceigall India, said, "The IndoreUjjain Greenfield Highway is a strategically important infrastructure project for Madhya Pradesh. We look forward to delivering this project with a focus on safety, durability and timely execution." The project will play a critical role in improving regional connectivity between Indore and Ujjain, and enhance access to key economic and religious hubs in Madhya Pradesh.