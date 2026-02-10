Tesla IT executive Raj Jegannathan exits months after named to sales role

By Dana Hull and Kara Carlson

Tesla Inc.’s head of sales for North America is leaving the electric-vehicle maker, exiting a position that’s seen substantial turnover in the past year.

Raj Jegannathan, a Tesla vice president tapped to oversee sales in the region last year, said in a LinkedIn post that he was parting ways with the company.

He’s the latest prominent executive to leave the Elon Musk-led EV maker, which has seen several departures among key leaders in the midst of back-to-back annual declines in vehicle deliveries.

Longtime Musk confidant Omead Afshar exited last year after overseeing sales and manufacturing in North America. Milan Kovac, the engineering lead for Tesla’s Optimus robot program, and David Lau, who ran software for over a decade, also left the company in 2025.