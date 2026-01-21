Q3 results today: Dr Reddy's Lab, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum on Jan 21
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Bank of India, Jindal Stainless, PNB Housing Finance, and Tata Communications are also to release their October-December earnings reports today
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jindal Stainless, Bank of India, PNB Housing Finance, Tata Communications, and Waaree Energies are among 59 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter Q3FY26 on Wednesday.
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Bajaj Consumer Care, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, KEI Industries, KPI Green Energy, Dalmia Bharat, KEI Industries, Anant Raj, and UTI Asset Management Company.
Eternal Q3 preview
Food delivery platform Eternal (formerly Zomato) is set to announce its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on Wednesday.
According to estimates by brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Eternal is expected to report an average net profit of ₹69.4 crore for the quarter, marking an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from ₹59 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit is projected to rise 7 per cent from ₹65 crore in Q2FY26.
Revenue for the quarter under review is estimated to surge 194 per cent year-on-year to an average of ₹15,884.85 crore in Q3FY26, compared with ₹5,405 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue is expected to grow 17 per cent from ₹13,590 crore reported in Q2FY26.
Also Read
United Spirits Q3 results
Bengaluru-based United Spirits Limited (USL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹418 crore for the third quarter ended December, marking a 24.8 per cent increase from ₹335 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Diageo subsidiary recorded a 7.6 per cent rise in consolidated revenue to ₹3,694 crore in Q3 FY26. Its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) grew marginally by 1.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹650 crore during the quarter.
On a standalone basis, USL said its net sales value (NSV) stood at ₹3,683 crore in the December quarter, up 7.3 per cent from a year ago. The growth was driven by strong performance in the top half of the portfolio. However, this was partly offset by an adverse, policy-led impact in Maharashtra and the base effect of a one-time retail pipeline fill in Andhra Pradesh in the corresponding quarter last year.
Within the overall NSV growth, the prestige and above (P&A) segment posted an 8.2 per cent increase, while NSV from the popular segment declined 4.6 per cent, largely due to disruptions in Maharashtra. Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 16.8 per cent, contracting 35 basis points year-on-year, mainly on account of higher advertising and promotion (A&P) expenditure during the period.
Market preview for January 21
A day after Indian stock markets faced heavy selling pressure, key indices are expected to open marginally higher on Wednesday. The early indicator for the Nifty 50, GIFT Nifty, was up 0.05 per cent as of 8:00 am.
However, global cues remain weak amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, influencing investor sentiment. Markets across Asia continued to trade lower on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.35 per cent following a rebound in bonds a day after a steep selloff.
US stocks posted their worst session since April of last year, according to Bloomberg, with volatility reaching its highest level since November of the previous year. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices closed over 2 per cent lower, reflecting rising concerns over global political risks, including US President Donald Trump’s threats to European nations over the Greenland issue.
List of firms releasing Q3 results today, January 21
1 Aanchal Ispat Ltd
2 Achyut Healthcare Ltd
3 Andhra Cements Ltd
4 Anant Raj Ltd
5 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd
6 Bank of India
7 Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
8 Chembond Chemicals Ltd
9 Coral Newsprints Ltd
10 Dalmia Bharat Ltd
11 Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd
12 Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
13 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
14 Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd
15 Eternal Ltd
16 Gian Life Care Ltd
17 Goa Carbon Ltd
18 Gravita India Ltd
19 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
20 Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd
21 Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
22 Jindal Stainless Ltd
23 KEI Industries Ltd
24 Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
25 K.P. Energy Ltd
26 KPI Green Energy Ltd
27 Morarka Finance Ltd
28 Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
29 Netripples Software Ltd
30 Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
31 Onix Solar Energy Ltd
32 Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
33 PNB Housing Finance Ltd
34 Pentokey Organy India Ltd
35 Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd
36 Purple Finance Ltd
37 Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
38 Ramgopal Polytex Ltd
39 Rathi Bars Ltd
40 Refex Industries Ltd
41 Rajnish Retail Ltd
42 R.S. Software (India) Ltd
43 Sagar Cements Ltd
44 Sangam India Ltd
45 Sashwat Technocrats Ltd
46 Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd
47 Shekhawati Industries Ltd
48 Shilp Gravures Ltd
49 Standard Capital Markets Ltd
50 Supreme Industries Ltd
51 Systematix Corporate Services Ltd
52 TANFAC Industries Ltd
53 Tata Communications Ltd
54 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
55 Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
56 UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
57 Vardhman Textiles Ltd
58 Waaree Energies Ltd
59 Wendt (India) Ltd
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:15 AM IST