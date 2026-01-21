Q3 results today: Dr Reddy's Lab, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum on Jan 21

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jindal Stainless, Bank of India, PNB Housing Finance, Tata Communications, and Waaree Energies are among 59 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter Q3FY26 on Wednesday.

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Bajaj Consumer Care, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, KEI Industries, KPI Green Energy, Dalmia Bharat, KEI Industries, Anant Raj, and UTI Asset Management Company.

Eternal Q3 preview

Food delivery platform Eternal (formerly Zomato) is set to announce its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on Wednesday.

According to estimates by brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Eternal is expected to report an average net profit of ₹69.4 crore for the quarter, marking an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from ₹59 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit is projected to rise 7 per cent from ₹65 crore in Q2FY26.

Revenue for the quarter under review is estimated to surge 194 per cent year-on-year to an average of ₹15,884.85 crore in Q3FY26, compared with ₹5,405 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue is expected to grow 17 per cent from ₹13,590 crore reported in Q2FY26.

United Spirits Q3 results

Bengaluru-based United Spirits Limited (USL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹418 crore for the third quarter ended December, marking a 24.8 per cent increase from ₹335 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Diageo subsidiary recorded a 7.6 per cent rise in consolidated revenue to ₹3,694 crore in Q3 FY26. Its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) grew marginally by 1.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹650 crore during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, USL said its net sales value (NSV) stood at ₹3,683 crore in the December quarter, up 7.3 per cent from a year ago. The growth was driven by strong performance in the top half of the portfolio. However, this was partly offset by an adverse, policy-led impact in Maharashtra and the base effect of a one-time retail pipeline fill in Andhra Pradesh in the corresponding quarter last year.

Within the overall NSV growth, the prestige and above (P&A) segment posted an 8.2 per cent increase, while NSV from the popular segment declined 4.6 per cent, largely due to disruptions in Maharashtra. Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 16.8 per cent, contracting 35 basis points year-on-year, mainly on account of higher advertising and promotion (A&P) expenditure during the period.

Market preview for January 21

A day after Indian stock markets faced heavy selling pressure, key indices are expected to open marginally higher on Wednesday. The early indicator for the Nifty 50, GIFT Nifty, was up 0.05 per cent as of 8:00 am.

However, global cues remain weak amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, influencing investor sentiment. Markets across Asia continued to trade lower on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.35 per cent following a rebound in bonds a day after a steep selloff.

US stocks posted their worst session since April of last year, according to Bloomberg, with volatility reaching its highest level since November of the previous year. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices closed over 2 per cent lower, reflecting rising concerns over global political risks, including US President Donald Trump’s threats to European nations over the Greenland issue.

List of firms releasing Q3 results today, January 21

1 Aanchal Ispat Ltd

2 Achyut Healthcare Ltd

3 Andhra Cements Ltd

4 Anant Raj Ltd

5 Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd

6 Bank of India

7 Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd

8 Chembond Chemicals Ltd

9 Coral Newsprints Ltd

10 Dalmia Bharat Ltd

11 Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd

12 Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

13 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

14 Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd

15 Eternal Ltd

16 Gian Life Care Ltd

17 Goa Carbon Ltd

18 Gravita India Ltd

19 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

20 Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd

21 Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd

22 Jindal Stainless Ltd

23 KEI Industries Ltd

24 Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

25 K.P. Energy Ltd

26 KPI Green Energy Ltd

27 Morarka Finance Ltd

28 Muthoot Capital Services Ltd

29 Netripples Software Ltd

30 Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

31 Onix Solar Energy Ltd

32 Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

33 PNB Housing Finance Ltd

34 Pentokey Organy India Ltd

35 Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd

36 Purple Finance Ltd

37 Rajratan Global Wire Ltd

38 Ramgopal Polytex Ltd

39 Rathi Bars Ltd

40 Refex Industries Ltd

41 Rajnish Retail Ltd

42 R.S. Software (India) Ltd

43 Sagar Cements Ltd

44 Sangam India Ltd

45 Sashwat Technocrats Ltd

46 Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd

47 Shekhawati Industries Ltd

48 Shilp Gravures Ltd

49 Standard Capital Markets Ltd

50 Supreme Industries Ltd

51 Systematix Corporate Services Ltd

52 TANFAC Industries Ltd

53 Tata Communications Ltd

54 Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd

55 Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

56 UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

57 Vardhman Textiles Ltd

58 Waaree Energies Ltd

59 Wendt (India) Ltd