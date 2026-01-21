Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹1,49,790; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹3,20,100
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,790, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,20,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,310.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,790 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,51,650 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,920.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,310, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,010 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,460.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,20,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,40,100.
US gold prices surged to a record high above $4,800 per ounce on Wednesday, buoyed by safe-haven demand and a softer dollar as US President Donald Trump's pursuit of Greenland threatened to reignite a trade war with Europe and upend the Nato alliance.
Spot gold rose 1.2 per cent to $4,821.26 per ounce by 0226 GMT, after scaling a record $4,843.67 earlier in the session.
Spot silver fell 1 per cent to $93.59 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $95.87 on Tuesday.
Spot platinum lost 0.7 per cent to $2,445.96 per ounce after hitting a record $2,511.80 earlier in the day, while palladium was down 0.5 per cent to $1,857.19.
(with inputs from Reuters)
