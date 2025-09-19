CESC Green Power to invest Rs 5,000 crore in clean energy projects

CESC Green Power is in the process of investing Rs 5,000 crore across various segments of clean energy, including a 3 GW solar cell/module plant.

CESC Green Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CESC Ltd, a RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.

"CESC Green Power Ltd is in the process of setting up Solar Cell / Module and other value chain/ancillary manufacturing across various locations in India, including a 3+ GW solar cell/module plant, battery manufacturing, a 60 MW RE power plant, and various ancillary units, with an estimated total capital investment of up to Rs 5,000 crore," CESC said in an exchange filing.