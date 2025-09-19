Home / Companies / News / CESC Green Power to invest Rs 5,000 crore in clean energy projects

CESC Green Power to invest Rs 5,000 crore in clean energy projects

CESC Green Power Ltd is in the process of setting up Solar Cell / Module and other value chain/ancillary manufacturing across various locations

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
The investment support will include equity infusion, strategic assistance, and facilitating institutional funding. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CESC Green Power is in the process of investing Rs 5,000 crore across various segments of clean energy, including a 3 GW solar cell/module plant.

CESC Green Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CESC Ltd, a RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.

"CESC Green Power Ltd is in the process of setting up Solar Cell / Module and other value chain/ancillary manufacturing across various locations in India, including a 3+ GW solar cell/module plant, battery manufacturing, a 60 MW RE power plant, and various ancillary units, with an estimated total capital investment of up to Rs 5,000 crore," CESC said in an exchange filing.

CESC Ltd said it will provide all necessary financial support to CESC Green Power Ltd to ensure the successful financial closure and implementation of the project.

The investment support will include equity infusion, strategic assistance, and facilitating institutional funding, it added.

Kolkata-based CESC is into the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 87 cr order from UltraTech Cement for freight wagons

Zoho to scale AI solutions with Dell AI Factory, Nvidia partnership

Flipkart Minutes to deliver Big Billion Days 2025 deals in just 10 minutes

Patanjali moves HC against order blocking ads targeting Dabur Chyawanprash

Suzuki Motorcycle to cut prices by up to ₹18,024 after GST rate reduction

Topics :clean energyClean energy investmentsolar power projects

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story