CESC Green Power to invest Rs 5,000 crore in clean energy projects

CESC Green Power is in the process of investing Rs 5,000 crore across various segments of clean energy, including a 3 GW solar cell/module plant.
CESC Green Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CESC Ltd, a RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.
"CESC Green Power Ltd is in the process of setting up Solar Cell / Module and other value chain/ancillary manufacturing across various locations in India, including a 3+ GW solar cell/module plant, battery manufacturing, a 60 MW RE power plant, and various ancillary units, with an estimated total capital investment of up to Rs 5,000 crore," CESC said in an exchange filing.
CESC Ltd said it will provide all necessary financial support to CESC Green Power Ltd to ensure the successful financial closure and implementation of the project.
The investment support will include equity infusion, strategic assistance, and facilitating institutional funding, it added.
Kolkata-based CESC is into the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app