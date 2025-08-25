Revenue of large, diversified EPC companies to grow 9-11% in FY26: Crisil

Large, diversified engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies are expected to see revenue growth of 9-11 per cent in FY26, slightly higher than the 8.3 per cent growth reported in FY25, according to a report by Crisil.

The growth will be supported by steady infrastructure capital expenditure (capex), strong order books, faster project execution and a favourable order mix.

Revenue growth, which averaged 20 per cent CAGR during fiscals 2022-24, moderated to 8.3 per cent in FY25 on a high base, in line with the 6 per cent growth in domestic infrastructure capex. Capex is projected to rise 7-9 per cent in FY26, aided by sustained central and state budgetary allocations and moderate private sector participation.

Private sector role expanding Private sector contribution to overall infrastructure capex remained modest at 9 per cent in FY25, but is expected to increase to 11 per cent in FY26, driven by renewed build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects in roads and higher renewable energy investments. Crisil’s analysis of 15 EPC companies, with combined annual revenue of ₹3.15 lakh crore in FY25, showed that sector performance is closely linked to public and private capex, with infrastructure alone accounting for 75 per cent of India’s total capex. Some EPC firms have also expanded abroad to capture opportunities in diverse infrastructure segments. Order books and profitability