Home / Companies / News / China's Baidu tops quarterly revenue estimates on ad recovery, cloud demand

China's Baidu tops quarterly revenue estimates on ad recovery, cloud demand

Baidu has recently intensified its efforts to boost sales from its AI-related products and services

Baidu
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's Baidu beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by a recovery in advertising sales and higher demand for its AI-powered cloud products.
 
The company, China's largest search engine provider, reported revenue of 31.51 billion yuan ($4.37 billion) for the three months ended March 31, compared to analysts' average estimate of 31.21 billion yuan as per LSEG data.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose about 3% in premarket trade.
 
Baidu has recently intensified its efforts to boost sales from its AI-related products and services.
 
This strategic move is part of an image rebranding initiative, despite the fact that the company still derives the majority of its revenue from advertising sales.

Baidu Cores online marketing revenue remained stable, while the end-to-end optimization of our AI technology stack continued to propel the growth of our AI Cloud revenue during the quarter, said co-founder and CEO Robin Li in an earnings release.
 
Revenue from Baidu Core, which includes its search-based ad sales, cloud offerings and autonomous driving initiatives, grew 4% to 23.8 billion yuan.
 
Meanwhile, revenue at its streaming service iQIYI fell 5% to 7.9 billion yuan.
 
Baidu reported adjusted net income of 7 billion yuan for the quarter, beating the analysts' average estimate of 5.57 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

Also Read

China's Baidu says AI chatbot 'Ernie Bot' has attracted 200 million users

Baidu denies report of Ernie AI chatbot linked to Chinese military research

Baidu's ChatGPT-like Ernie Bot has more than 100 mn users: CTO Haifeng

Baidu terminates $3.6 bn purchase of JOYY's China live-streaming unit

Baidu and Tesla agree on mapping deal for FSD in China, says report

Netgear explores possibility of building manufacturing facilities in India

Zoho plans $700 mn foray into chipmaking, seeks incentives from govt

Tech Mahindra, IBM to assist businesses worldwide in adoption of GenAI

Norway excludes Adani Ports from govt pension fund over ethical concerns

Signature Global aims to sell Rs 10,000 cr worth homes in FY25, up 38%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BaiduBaidu IncadvertisingCloud services

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story