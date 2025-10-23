Choice International adds ₹635 cr AUM through strategic acquisitions

Financial services firm Choice International Ltd has strengthened its wealth management business with a series of acquisitions by adding Rs 635 crore in assets under management.

The company, through its subsidiaries, has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the distribution business of the Fintoo Group, which includes wealth, insurance, alternative investment funds, and portfolio management services operated under Mihika Financial Services and Mihika Insurance Marketing Firm LLP, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

This acquisition will bring in about Rs 300 crore assets under management (AUM).

In addition, Choice has acquired Pune-based Glory Prime Wealth managing Rs 210 crore in AUM. The company has also formed a strategic business association with four mutual fund distributors in Himachal Pradesh, contributing Rs 125 crore in AUM, it added.