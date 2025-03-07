CITU ends month-long strike at Samsung India's Sriperumbudur plant

A month-long strike by the CITU-backed Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) at Samsung India’s manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur ended on Friday, after multiple rounds of talks between the management and the union.

Though CITU had sought the withdrawal of the suspension of its 23 employees, reports indicate that the union has now agreed to a fair internal inquiry.

"Samsung welcomes the workers' decision to call off the illegal strike and resume their duties at the Chennai plant. The company’s initiative to welcome back striking workers and its proactive engagement have facilitated their return, effectively ending the strike. We remain committed to enforcing discipline on the premises and resolving outstanding issues directly with our workers to maintain a positive work environment," said a Samsung spokesperson.

Around 600 workers of SIWU had been protesting within the premises of Samsung India Electronics in Sriperumbudur since February 5, after the management suspended three office-bearers of the union, backed by CITU.

According to a management source, the issue began when a group of employees attempted to forcibly meet a top official at the unit, resulting in disciplinary action. Later, 20 more employees were suspended.

The unit, which manufactures refrigerators, televisions, and washing machines, accounts for one-fifth of the South Korean electronics manufacturer's $12 billion in Indian sales. Interestingly, the current strike followed a 37-day strike last year, which had partially disrupted production at the Samsung unit.