Cloudextel secures ₹200 cr debt to boost AI-ready digital infrastructure

Digital infrastructure provider CloudExtel on Thursday said it has raised Rs 200 crore in debt from a leading private sector bank to accelerate the development of AI-ready digital infrastructure and expand its metro fibre network across India.
The Mumbai-headquartered company did not disclose the name of the lender.
The capital infusion is complemented by a proportional follow-on equity investment from CloudExtel's existing shareholders to support its expansion plans, according to a company statement.
The debt will be used to fund CloudExtel's upcoming Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) network initiative, aimed at providing high-capacity, low-latency, and redundant connectivity between data centrescritical infrastructure for AI workloads, cloud computing, and digital content delivery.
The network will debut in Mumbai, followed by expansion to major metro cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Pune.
These funds will help us scale more rapidly, deepen our infrastructure presence, and continue driving impact through collaboration and technology-led efficiency. Our upcoming Data Center Interconnect network in Mumbai, and subsequent rollout in other cities, will further strengthen our competitive positioning and ability to deliver integrated solutions for India's digital future, CloudExtel Co-Founder and CEO Kunal Bajaj said.
CloudExtel is a full-stack Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider offering next-generation digital infrastructure solutions such as small cell hosting, fibre connectivity, FTTH, and shared RAN services.
Backed by investors like Macquarie Capital and Advencap, CloudExtel has deployed over 6,500 small cells across 500 cities, laid more than 12,000 km of fibre, and enabled Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity for over one million homes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app