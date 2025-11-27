Home / Companies / News / Cloudextel secures ₹200 cr debt to boost AI-ready digital infrastructure

Cloudextel secures ₹200 cr debt to boost AI-ready digital infrastructure

The capital infusion is complemented by a proportional follow-on equity investment from CloudExtel's existing shareholders to support its expansion plans, according to a company statement

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery
The debt will be used to fund CloudExtel's upcoming Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) network initiative
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Digital infrastructure provider CloudExtel on Thursday said it has raised Rs 200 crore in debt from a leading private sector bank to accelerate the development of AI-ready digital infrastructure and expand its metro fibre network across India.

The Mumbai-headquartered company did not disclose the name of the lender.

The capital infusion is complemented by a proportional follow-on equity investment from CloudExtel's existing shareholders to support its expansion plans, according to a company statement.

The debt will be used to fund CloudExtel's upcoming Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) network initiative, aimed at providing high-capacity, low-latency, and redundant connectivity between data centrescritical infrastructure for AI workloads, cloud computing, and digital content delivery.

The network will debut in Mumbai, followed by expansion to major metro cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Pune.

These funds will help us scale more rapidly, deepen our infrastructure presence, and continue driving impact through collaboration and technology-led efficiency. Our upcoming Data Center Interconnect network in Mumbai, and subsequent rollout in other cities, will further strengthen our competitive positioning and ability to deliver integrated solutions for India's digital future, CloudExtel Co-Founder and CEO Kunal Bajaj said.

CloudExtel is a full-stack Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider offering next-generation digital infrastructure solutions such as small cell hosting, fibre connectivity, FTTH, and shared RAN services.

Backed by investors like Macquarie Capital and Advencap, CloudExtel has deployed over 6,500 small cells across 500 cities, laid more than 12,000 km of fibre, and enabled Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity for over one million homes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea unit cuts debt issue size, aims for December completion

Netflix outage hits users as Stranger Things season 5 drops today

Premium

myTVS eyes Africa, Europe as it plans 2,500 service centres by 2027

Eternal infuses ₹600 cr into Blinkit as qcom expansion accelerates

May open engine unit in India if more Rafales ordered: Safran CEO

Topics :Artificial intelligenceDigital technologytechnology industry

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story