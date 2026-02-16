Shriram Properties buys land in Bengaluru to develop ₹600 cr project

Shriram Properties Ltd has bought a 4-acre land in Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an expected revenue of about Rs 600 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has acquired a land parcel of about 4 acre on Sarjapur Main Road, South-East Bengaluru, through an outright purchase transaction.

It would develop a premium high-rise residential project on the land parcel.

"The proposed development will comprise approximately 5 lakh sq ft of saleable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 550-600 crore," it said.

GDV means the sales value of the 5 lakh sq ft saleable area.