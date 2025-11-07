Welspun Enterprises bags ₹3,145 crore order for Panjrapur water plant

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) on Friday said it has secured a new order worth Rs 3,145 crore to design, build and operate 910 MLD water treatment plant at Panjrapur, Maharashtra.
Welspun Enterprises in a statement said the plant will significantly strengthen Mumbai's water supply network by leveraging advanced technologies to ensure efficient and sustainable operations.
WEL said it has partnered with Veolia, a global leader in water management technologies, as its technology provider for this project.
"The project valued at Rs 3,145 crore includes comprehensive civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation works, along with the construction of a treated water sump and pumping station," it said.
According to the statement, the total contract value includes an operation and maintenance component of Rs 1,156 crore and excludes a provisional sum of Rs 29 crore.
The design-build phase is scheduled for completion within 48 months, following which WEL will operate and maintain the facility for a period of 15 years, it said.
With the new order, WEL said its consolidated order book will be Rs 16,330 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app