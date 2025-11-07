Welspun Enterprises bags ₹3,145 crore order for Panjrapur water plant

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) on Friday said it has secured a new order worth Rs 3,145 crore to design, build and operate 910 MLD water treatment plant at Panjrapur, Maharashtra.

Welspun Enterprises in a statement said the plant will significantly strengthen Mumbai's water supply network by leveraging advanced technologies to ensure efficient and sustainable operations.

WEL said it has partnered with Veolia, a global leader in water management technologies, as its technology provider for this project.

"The project valued at Rs 3,145 crore includes comprehensive civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation works, along with the construction of a treated water sump and pumping station," it said.