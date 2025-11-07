Home / Companies / News / Welspun Enterprises bags ₹3,145 crore order for Panjrapur water plant

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) on Friday said it has secured a new order worth Rs 3,145 crore to design, build and operate 910 MLD water treatment plant at Panjrapur, Maharashtra.

"The project valued at Rs 3,145 crore includes comprehensive civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation works, along with the construction of a treated water sump and pumping station," it said.

According to the statement, the total contract value includes an operation and maintenance component of Rs 1,156 crore and excludes a provisional sum of Rs 29 crore.

The design-build phase is scheduled for completion within 48 months, following which WEL will operate and maintain the facility for a period of 15 years, it said.

With the new order, WEL said its consolidated order book will be Rs 16,330 crore.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

