Home / Companies / News / Coal India produces 781 MT in FY25; 7% less than company's target

Coal India produces 781 MT in FY25; 7% less than company's target

CIL's coal production in March dropped by 3.1 per cent to 85.8 million tonnes over the year-ago period

Coal
The output was 88.6 MT in the same month of FY24. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal in 2024-25, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's target for the financial year.

CIL's coal production target for 2024-25 was 838 million tonnes (MT).

However, coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) grew marginally by one per cent in FY25, over the year-ago period, the public sector enterprise said in a regulatory filing.

CIL's coal production in March dropped by 3.1 per cent to 85.8 million tonnes over the year-ago period.

The output was 88.6 MT in the same month of FY24.

The subsidiaries of the coal behemoth, which registered a decline in production are Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL).

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic production.

Also Read

Coal India, ONGC Videsh among firms seeking stake in SQM's lithium projects

Premium

SECL's corporate social responsibility scheme listed on DBT Portal

Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Zomato, Swiggy, Cement, Pharma stocks

Mahanadi Coalfields to retain Coal India's top spot in production

Coal India sets 788 MT production, 765 MT offtake; rules out price cut

In FY24, CIL produced 773.65 million tonnes, marking an 11 per cent growth over FY23.

Coal India Ltd had earlier said that the realistic production target for 2024-25 fiscal will be 806-810 million tonnes, down from 838 million tonnes.

The company has set a production target of 868 million tonnes for FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki sales up 3% in Mar, Toyota Kirloskar posts record FY25 sales

Godrej sells Rs 2,000 crore worth of homes at Noida luxury project launch

Godrej Properties sells homes worth Rs 2,000 cr at launch of Noida project

Real estate developer Runwal Enterprises files papers for ₹1,000 crore IPO

TVS Motor reports 17% increase in total sales at 4,14,687 units in March

Topics :Coal IndiaCoal India Limitedcoal sectorcoal industry

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story