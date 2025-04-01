Maruti Suzuki sales up 3% in Mar, Toyota Kirloskar posts record FY25 sales

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 1,92,984 units in March.

The auto major sold a total of 1,87,196 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers were at 1,50,743 units compared to 1,52,718 units in the year-ago month, a dip of 1 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined marginally to 11,655 units against 11,829 units in March 2024.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift also declined to 66,906 units from 69,844 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 61,097 units last month over 58,436 units earlier.

Sales of van Eeco were at 10,409 units last month against 12,019 units in March last year, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,391 units over 3,612 units earlier.

MSI said its exports in March stood at 32,968 units compared with 25,892 units in the same month last year.

For FY25 fiscal, the MSI reported a total sales of 22,34,266 units against 21,35,323 units in FY24.

The company said it surpassed the annual total sales milestone of 2 million units for the second consecutive year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 17,60,767 units last fiscal compared with 17,59,881 units in 2023-24 fiscal.

The company said its exports were the highest ever in a financial year in FY25 with 3,32,585 units. It had shipped 2,83,067 units in FY24.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor post record sales On the other hand, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday reported its highest ever sales in a financial year 2024-25 driven by robust demand for both SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles.

The company said it dispatched 3,37,148 units to dealers last fiscal year, a growth of 28 per cent as compared with 2,63,512 units in FY24.

In March, the company sold 30,043 units, a growth of 11 per cent, as compared with 27,180 units in the same month last year.

"The growth has been fuelled by the strong and consistent adoption of SUVs, MPVs and hybrids, further reinforced by robust export momentum and deeper engagement in Tier II and III citieshighlighting the increasing relevance of our diverse product portfolio," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement, Varinder Wadhwa said in a statement.

The company's multi-pathway approach, complemented by customer-centric initiatives like T-CARE has empowered it to deliver meaningful value at every stage of the ownership journey, he added.

"This, in turn, has created strong opportunities for us while establishing a solid foundation for the coming year, even amid intensifying competition and rising consumer expectations," Wadhwa noted.