Godrej Properties sells homes worth Rs 2,000 cr at launch of Noida project

Godrej Properties sold 275 homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury residential project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida. The Mumbai-based developer said it sold over 9 lakh square feet (sq ft) of area in the project, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

This marks the company’s third consecutive launch in Noida with sales exceeding Rs 2,000 crore. In the first quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1 FY25), it had sold inventory worth over Rs 2,000 crore in Godrej Jardinia, Sector 146, and had achieved similar figures in Godrej Tropical Isle, also in Sector 146, in the second quarter of FY24.

Godrej Riverine, launched in March 2025, is spread over 6.46 acres and comprises luxury residential apartments in multiple configurations.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our luxury project, Godrej Riverine in Noida. Noida is a key market for us, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the region in the years ahead,” said Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, homes in Sector 44 are being sold at an average rate of Rs 16,224 per sq ft. Average rentals for one-bedroom homes in the area range from Rs 11,600 to Rs 13,900.

In March 2025, Godrej Properties also sold 90 homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore on the day of launch of its luxury project, Astra, in Gurugram. In the same month, it sold homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Godrej Madison Avenue, a project in Kokapet, Hyderabad, covering a total area of about 0.84 million sq ft.

In February, the company sold inventory worth over Rs 1,000 crore in its Godrej Evergreen Square project in Hinjewadi, Pune.

Despite a year-on-year decline of 4.8 per cent in sales in the third quarter of FY25, to Rs 5,446 crore, the company said it recorded sales of over Rs 5,000 crore for the sixth consecutive quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales rose by 4.8 per cent.