Coal India ramps up evacuation infrastructure amid weak Q1FY26 demand

The company has earmarked the largest share of ₹ 5,622 crore - about 35 per cent of the total proposed ₹ 16,000 crore capex in FY26

Coal India
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 7:02 PM IST
Coal India Ltd (CIL) is pressing ahead with its production and evacuation infrastructure plans under its capital expenditure programme for the current fiscal, even as coal demand remained sluggish in the first quarter of FY 2025-26.

The company has earmarked the largest share of ₹ 5,622 crore - about 35 per cent of the total proposed ₹ 16,000 crore capex in FY26 - for coal transportation and evacuation infrastructure, including rail sidings, corridors, coal handling plants, silos and roads.

The investments are critical to ramp up mechanised coal evacuation capacity from the present 151 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 994 MTPA by FY 2028-29 under first mile connectivity, an official told PTI.

The state-run miner, which accounts for over 75 per cent of domestic coal output, reported a decline in performance in the June quarter, with production falling 3 per cent to 183.32 million tonnes and offtake slipping 4 per cent to 191 million tonnes.

Already, there are signs of demand improvement after Coal India carried out various reforms for coal consumers, the official said.

Despite this, CIL said it remains committed to its long-term roadmap of achieving 1 billion tonnes of production by FY 2028-29.

"The Indian growth story remains intact and we are positioning ourselves for future energy requirements," the official said.

In addition to evacuation infrastructure, the miner continues to invest in land acquisition, heavy earth moving equipment, washeries and renewable projects, aiming to ensure supply reliability while gradually diversifying its portfolio.

Meanwhile, CIL has scaled up its renewable energy initiatives, commissioning 114 MW of solar capacity in FY 2024-25. This took its cumulative installed solar capacity to 209.08 MW as of March 2025, as the miner intensifies efforts to achieve 3 GW of solar capacity by FY 2027-28 under its de-carbonisation roadmap.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Coal India LimitedCoal demandQ1 results

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

