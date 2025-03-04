Coforge signs $1.56 billion IT deal with Sabre to boost AI-driven solutions

Coforge, a mid-tier IT services company, said it has entered into a $1.56 billion deal with Sabre to accelerate product delivery and launch additional innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions for the US-based travel technology company.

The 13-year deal, which will provide Coforge with about $120 million in annual revenue, is the company's largest contract.

“Our new agreement is a major milestone in our partnership with Sabre. The scale and complexity of the mandate reflect the deep trust and capability that both organisations bring to this partnership. It underlines, once again, our strong commitment to engineering excellence and driving emerging innovation and transformation for our clients,” said Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer and executive director of Coforge.

The deal is significant at a time when large IT services players have noted that deal sizes from clients are getting smaller with shorter time frames.

"Sabre is in an advantaged position to pioneer, build, and deploy the next generation of solutions alongside our continuously expanding travel marketplace, and we look forward to Coforge’s partnership in expediting the process," said Kurt Ekert, chief executive officer and president of Sabre.