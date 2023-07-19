Home / Companies / News / Cognizant appoints six women executives as senior vice-presidents

Cognizant appoints six women executives as senior vice-presidents

Sailaja Josyula promoted as SVP; she is also the company's centre head in Hyderabad

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
Cognizant has seen leadership changes since Kumar joined as its CEO in January 2023.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cognizant has appointed six women for senior vice-president (SVP) roles, which include a mix of promotions and new hires and mark leadership changes under chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar S.

Cognizant has seen leadership changes since Kumar joined as its CEO in January 2023. One of Kumar’s key priorities has been to increase Cognizant’s diverse talent, including in leadership positions, in addition to focusing on three key imperatives: make the company an employer of choice in the IT services firm industry, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance operational discipline.

Elisa de Rocca-Serra, who joined Cognizant in 2021, has been promoted to SVP, EMEA General Counsel and Contract Lifecycle Risk Management (CLRM). In her newly expanded role, she is responsible for driving improved operational and financial outcomes by managing commercial risk throughout the entire client contract lifecycle.

Thea Hayden, who joined Cognizant in 2020, is now SVP, Global Marketing. Hayden’s team is responsible for the Cognizant brand, design and creative services, social media, thought leadership and research.

Also Read: Cognizant, ServiceNow form partnership to build $1 billion business

Patricia (Trish) Hunter-Dennehy was promoted to SVP, Healthcare Provider/Payor Business Unit. Her team supports the overall administration of healthcare in the US, including healthcare delivery. Trish joined Cognizant in 2015 as part of the TriZetto acquisition.

Sailaja Josyula, who joined Cognizant in 2018, was promoted and is now the SVP, Intuitive Operations & Automation (IOA) for the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI) industry for the commercial markets in North America as well as global delivery. She is also the center head for Hyderabad. Hyderabad is the second largest delivery centre for Cognizant with over 56,000 associates, next to Chennai.

Archana Ramanakumar rejoined Cognizant on July 5 as SVP, Industry Solutions Group (ISG). Archana left Cognizant in 2020 to gain experience at LTI and LTI Mindtree.

Sandra Natardonato joined Cognizant on July 17 as SVP, Partnerships and Alliances. Prior to Cognizant, Natardonato spent 15 years with Gartner and 11 years with various professional services firms as a senior equity analyst.

Also Read

Cognizant to lay off 3,500 employees in 2023 amid declining revenue

Cognizant rejig to cost $400 mn over 2 years, to lay off 3,500 employees

Cognizant Q4 net profit down 9.6% YoY, meets annual guidance for FY22

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Going slow: Infosys, Wipro keep Class of 2023 waiting for campus hiring

Tata Coffee Limited (TCL) June quarter revenue grows 6% to Rs 708 crore

Volkswagen's efforts to boost valuation stifled by lack of succession plan

Court order on Disney's in-app payment in India temporary: Google

Strong Q1 likely for capital goods firms with low costs, healthy execution

TCS extends partnership, will strengthen GE Healthcare's tech operations

Topics :Cognizantcompanywomen empowermentHiring

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story