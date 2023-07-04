Home / Companies / News / Commercial banks post steady YoY growth in credit in first quarter of FY24

Commercial banks post steady YoY growth in credit in first quarter of FY24

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank expanded loan and advances by 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1.03 trillion

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Commercial banks including one small finance bank posted a steady growth in advances on year-on-year (YoY) basis in the first quarter ended June 2023 (Q1FY24).
Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank expanded loan and advances by 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1.03 trillion. However, they shrunk sequentially by 5.5 per cent over Rs 1.09 trillion at end of March 2023.

Mumbai-based lender RBL Bank’s loans grew by 20 per cent YoY to Rs 74,792 crore at end of June 2023. Sequentially, they increased by four per cent over Rs 71,857 crore at end of March 2023.
Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank said its loans grew by 29 per cent YoY to Rs 63,635 crore and sequentially by 8.0 per cent over Rs 59,158 crore in March 2023.  The credit demand remained strong with disbursement sustaining across product segments and the Bank saw an uptick in disbursement yields on a QoQ basis, it added.

As for deposits, Bandhan Bank reported 16.6 per cent growth at Rs 1.08 trillion, RBL Bank - 8.0 per cent YoY at Rs 85,638 crore and AU SFB 27 per cent YoY at Rs 69,315 crore.

Also Read

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit falls 57.5% to Rs 808 crore

IDFC Mutual Fund rebrands itself as Bandhan MF, fund house unveils new logo

SBI, PNB, Bandhan Bank: Trading strategies in bank stocks post Q4 results

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, IOC, Hind Zinc, Sonata Software, Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank crashes to 3-year low on heavy volumes

NCLT questions maintainability of insolvency plea filed against SpiceJet

REC to provide Rs 4,785 cr loan for refinery project in Rajasthan

Aviation regulator starts special audit of facilities of Go First

Promoters re-invested entire amount raised via secondary share sale: BYJU's

Macrotech Developers sales bookings up 17% to Rs 3,350 cr in Apr-June qtr

Topics :Bandhan Bank

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story