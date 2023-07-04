Home / Companies / News / Aviation regulator starts special audit of facilities of Go First

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday started the special audit of the facilities of Go First, which has sought approval for restarting operations

Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday started the special audit of the facilities of Go First, which has sought approval for restarting operations.

A team of officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) started the special audit of the facilities of Go First in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to an airline executive.

The audit of the facilities will be done on Wednesday also. On Thursday, the regulator will audit the airline's facilities in Delhi, the executive told PTI.

The executive also said the regulator is likely to submit the audit report on Thursday itself.

Meanwhile, Go First, which stopped flying from May 3, on Tuesday extended the cancellation of its flights July 10.

The Mumbai-based airline is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.

On June 30, DGCA said the special audit to be conducted from July 4 to 6 would focus on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations.

Earlier, the watchdog did a preliminary review of the revival plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28.

Go First's Committee of the Creditors (CoC) has already approved the revival plan under which the airline is looking to resume operations with 26 planes, including four aircraft for chartered services, and over 150 flights per day.

The approval of the revival plan by DGCA will depend on the outcome of the special audit.

Last month, Go First secured lenders' approval for interim funding of Rs 450 crore, potentially paving the way for the grounded airline to resume operations.

