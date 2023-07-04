Home / Companies / News / Macrotech Developers sales bookings up 17% to Rs 3,350 cr in Apr-June qtr

Macrotech Developers sales bookings up 17% to Rs 3,350 cr in Apr-June qtr

Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent growth in its sales bookings at Rs 3,350 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, mainly on better housing demand

Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent growth in its sales bookings at Rs 3,350 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, mainly on better housing demand.

Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under Lodha brand, had sold properties worth Rs 2,860 in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Macrotech Developers informed that the company achieved its best-ever first quarter pre-sales performance at Rs 33.5 billion (Rs 3,350 crore) showing a growth of 17 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Macrotech Developers Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It is developing real estate projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru. 

