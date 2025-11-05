Ultrahuman to relaunch in India with more products soon: CEO Mohit Kumar

Health and fitness devices maker Ultrahuman will relaunch its advanced blood testing service in India soon, with a more favourable cost structure, founder and chief executive officer Mohit Kumar said, adding that countries such as China and Australia are also on the company's product launch map.

The company recently launched a home health device that monitors environmental markers that affect health, as well as Blood Vision, an advanced blood testing service that helps users understand and interpret their blood markers in the context of lifestyle factors and longevity.

The blood testing service, launched in the US in August this year, has given the company a significant upside, with several longevity clinics and laboratories showing interest in working with Ultrahuman, Kumar said.

At the same time, it will continue to focus on its core markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand, even as it expands its presence into the blood-testing services as well as home-automation and assistance devices, he added. “All these markets are compatible for us because the user base that we address is people who wear the Ultrahuman ring or put an Ultrahuman Home in their houses. They are proactive with health, and all of them want to do blood testing because blood markers are extremely effective in telling you about any kind of risks that you face or lipid markers that can guide you towards a better lifestyle,” Kumar told Business Standard in a virtual interaction.

For countries like India, though people have bought the product when it has been demonstrated to them in a physical set-up, it has not tended to do well when sold online, Kumar said. The company is also working towards launching products for price-sensitive countries such as India, he added. Kumar, a graduate of the PES Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, was the chief operations officer of Zomato's food delivery business until 2019. His company, Ultrahuman, started by manufacturing smart rings that track sleep cycles, heart activity, steps, and other health parameters. Ultrahuman, Kumar said, would not like to be known only as the company that manufactures smart rings and wants to reposition itself as a data company.