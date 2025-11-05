M3M enters integrated township segment, to invest Rs 7,200 cr in Gurugram

Realty firm M3M India on Wednesday said it will invest ₹7,200 crore to develop a 150-acre integrated township in Gurugram as part of its expansion plans.

In a statement, the company said it has launched its Gurgaon International City (GIC) township project, which is expected to generate a topline of around ₹12,000 crore.

The announcement marks M3M's entry into the integrated township segment, following recent collaborations in premium office spaces, commercial developments, and luxury residences with Trump Towers and Jacob & Co.

While the project currently spans 150 acres, planned expansions can push the total area to 200 acres, according to the developer.

The first phase of the project, spread across 50 acres and already RERA-approved, will include 300 plots. People in the know told Business Standard that Phase-1 completion is expected by March 2027, while the overall project will be ready by 2029. Located on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road, the project will feature premium residential zones, data centres, innovation parks, electric vehicle (EV) hubs, and retail avenues. “Planned as a low-emission, clean-industry hub, the project will also host non-polluting industrial units, advanced manufacturing facilities, and technology-driven businesses,” the company said. Pankaj Bansal, promoter at M3M India said the aim is to attract global corporations such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla that represent the future of innovation and responsible growth.