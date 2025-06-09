Home / Companies / News / NTPC Group starts Nokh solar project, total capacity reaches 80,708 MW

The total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis will now become 59,606 MW and 80,708 MW, respectively

NTPC Limited, NTPC
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
State-owned power giant NTPC Group has started commercial operations of 193 megawatt capacity at its Nokh Solar PV Project in Rajasthan, taking its overall operational capacity to 80,708 megawatt.

"...consequent upon successful commissioning, 193 MW out of 245 MW capacity at plot-3 of Nokh Solar PV Project (3x245MW), Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation wef 00:00 hours of June 9, 2025," NTPC said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

The total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis will now become 59,606 MW and 80,708 MW, respectively, the company said.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :NTPCsolar power projectssolar rooftop system

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

