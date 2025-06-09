NTPC Group starts Nokh solar project, total capacity reaches 80,708 MW

State-owned power giant NTPC Group has started commercial operations of 193 megawatt capacity at its Nokh Solar PV Project in Rajasthan, taking its overall operational capacity to 80,708 megawatt.
"...consequent upon successful commissioning, 193 MW out of 245 MW capacity at plot-3 of Nokh Solar PV Project (3x245MW), Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation wef 00:00 hours of June 9, 2025," NTPC said in an exchange filing on Sunday.
The total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis will now become 59,606 MW and 80,708 MW, respectively, the company said.
Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app