Quantum Energy expands manufacturing in Hyderabad to meet EV demands

Hyderabad-based EV startup, Quantum Energy Ltd. announces the expansion of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Maheshwaram, near the proposed Future City, Hyderabad. This facility will also create significant employment opportunities in the region and contribute to Telangana's vision of becoming a hub for clean and future-ready industries. With a production capacity of 2 lakh units per annum and spread across 2.4 lakh square feet, the facility has been designed to be a net-zero premises, aligning with the growing need for environmentally responsible industrial infrastructure. This strategic expansion comes as Quantum Energy experiences an upsurge in demand for its innovative electric two-wheelers, including its current line of models like Plasma, Milan, and Bziness, & upcoming new product launches which combine performance with smart features tailored for Indian roads and climatic conditions. Quantum Energy is strengthening its focus on last mile connectivity and various other mobility solutions where the demand for cost-efficient, eco-friendly transport options is growing rapidly. The company is developing innovative mobility solutions which will re-define the entire 2-wheeler industry as we see it today. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, Managing Director Quantum Energy said, The expansion of our manufacturing facility at Maheshwaram is a defining milestone in Quantum Energy's journey. As the electric mobility revolution gains pace in India, we aim to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient two-wheelers that are technologically advanced and environmentally responsible. This net-zero facility represents our vision for a cleaner future and our promise of a greener planet to our eco-friendly consumers. Telangana has been a fertile ground for innovation, and we are proud to contribute to its growing leadership in the EV ecosystem.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app