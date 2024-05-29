Home / Companies / News / Covid vaccine maker BioNTech gets $145 mn funding for plant in Africa

Covid vaccine maker BioNTech gets $145 mn funding for plant in Africa

A future African network could produce affordable vaccines to fight malaria, mpox, tuberculosis or other health threats, they added

clinical trials
Representational Image
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech has secured up to $145 million in funding from a global coalition against infectious diseases to help build a production network in Africa for shots based on cutting-edge messenger-RNA (mRNA) technology.
 
BioNTech and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said in a joint statement on Wednesday that the financial support was part of an expanded partnership as the German biotech firm builds an mRNA vaccine factory site in Rwanda's capital Kigali.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A future African network could produce affordable vaccines to fight malaria, mpox, tuberculosis or other health threats, they added.
 
The partners said they "intend to work jointly to rapidly respond to outbreaks on the African continent caused by known viral threats, or an as-yet-unknown pathogen with epidemic or pandemic potential".
 
The funds pledged by CEPI come on top of up to $90 million that the coalition granted BioNTech in September to support the development of mpox vaccine candidates.
 
CEPI CEO Richard Hatchett told Reuters that in a health emergency up to half of the Kigali plant's annual capacity of around 50 million vaccines could be dedicated to making vaccines to respond to the emergency, as part of the funding deal.

He said the money was for speeding up the development of the factory and to add on the capacity to produce material for research and clinical trials for third parties, not for specific vaccine development.
 
â€œThis is an important step for Africa towards its vaccine goals, said Hatchett.
 
BioNTech said in December it aimed to start production at the modular mRNA vaccine factory site in Rwanda in 2025, the first foreign company mRNA vaccine manufacturing site on the continent.
 
It said at the time it had fully funded the facility, committing a total of $150 million.
 
The company, which developed the Western world's most widely used COVID-19 shot with U.S. partner Pfizer, in 2022 laid out an initial plan to enable African countries to produce its shots under BioNTech's supervision.
 
Rival Moderna in April paused its plans to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Kenya, following a post-pandemic decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

Also Read

AstraZeneca admits its Covishield vaccine may lead to rare side effect

AstraZeneca admits Covishield has rare side effect: Is concern warranted?

World Malaria Day 2024: 10 signs and symptoms of Malaria one should know

World Malaria Day 2024: History, significance, theme and more

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

After encouraging Q4, outlook positive for public sector insurer LIC

Dr Lal PathLabs looks to go deeper in tier-3 towns; eyes M&A in South

Trial to triumph: Adani Group firms echo message in latest annual reports

RBI imposes Rs 36.38 lakh penalty on HSBC for violating Fema regulations

Varanasi, Detroit, Venice to host Toyota's $9 mn sustainability initiative

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :VaccineCoronavirus VaccineAfricaMalaria

First Published: May 29 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story