Home / Companies / News / CRE Matrix refutes data theft allegations by Delhi-based PropEquity

CRE Matrix refutes data theft allegations by Delhi-based PropEquity

CRE Matrix denies the allegations of data theft, calling them unfounded, while PropEquity moves the Delhi High Court seeking damages and an injunction

CRE Matrix
CRE Matrix said that it is prepared to pursue appropriate legal remedies to protect its name, people, and business. (Photo: Company Website)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix has refuted allegations of data theft by Delhi-based PropEquity, calling the claims unfounded and an attempt to tarnish its reputation.
 
This comes after Delhi-based PropEquity, operated by PE Analytics Limited, alleged glaring similarities and almost identical figures in the primary residential data segment reported by CRE Matrix in its “India Housing Report” published in May 2025. The firm has moved the Delhi High Court against CRE Matrix, seeking a permanent injunction and damages of Rs 8 crore on account of the alleged data theft.
 
“We categorically deny any wrongdoing. These repeated attempts to weaponise the legal process against us only highlight the growing insecurity of a legacy player unable to keep pace with innovation and client expectations,” CRE Matrix said in its response to Business Standard.
 
A single-judge bench of Justice Manmeet PS Arora of the Delhi High Court has issued summons to Bhugol Analytics Private Limited (trading as CRE Matrix), its directors, and some employees, in an order dated 24 July, released on Wednesday.
 
The court also granted time to the defendants to file their written statements and posted the matter for hearing on 19 September.
 
CRE Matrix said that it is prepared to pursue appropriate legal remedies to protect its name, people, and business.
 
“We are actively engaged with our lawyers to respond to the false and malicious allegations set out by PE Analytics, including but not limited to issuing a cease and desist notice to them,” the firm told Business Standard.
 
CRE Matrix, however, alleged that PE Analytics has previously attempted to impede its progress through various means, including unsolicited merger discussions, coercive proposals, intimidation of its founders and employees, and undue pressure on its institutional investors.
 
“Despite these tactics, we have remained focused on building a transparent, ethical, and high-performance organisation,” the company added.
 
The company also claimed that prior complaints made by PE Analytics, both to law enforcement authorities and cybercrime departments, have been dismissed for lack of merit.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt help vital to ease EV raw material sourcing risks, says Tata Motors

Bajaj Auto restarts Chetak deliveries; secures supply of rare earth magnets

Brigade Ent signs long-term lease for mixed-use development in Chennai

Premium

Sudarshan Venu on TVS Motor driver's seat from Monday; bets big globally

WestBridge Capital picks 15% stake in Edelweiss AMC for ₹450 crore

Topics :Data TheftDelhi High Courtlegal servicesReal Estate

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story