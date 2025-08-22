Home / Companies / News / Govt help vital to ease EV raw material sourcing risks, says Tata Motors

Govt help vital to ease EV raw material sourcing risks, says Tata Motors

India's electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem remains heavily reliant on China for critical components-particularly lithium-ion cells for batteries and rare-earth minerals used in traction motors

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility
Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
"Spreading risks" in sourcing raw materials for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing is "very critical," and the government can play a key role by enabling access to these materials from multiple locations worldwide, said Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, on Friday, while stressing the need for faster localisation, especially of batteries.
 
India’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem remains heavily reliant on China for critical components—particularly lithium-ion cells for batteries and rare-earth minerals used in traction motors.
 
In April 2025, China imposed export restrictions on rare-earth magnets, creating supply bottlenecks for EV makers. Since these magnets are vital for traction motor performance, the neighbouring country's indirect ban triggered warnings of production slowdowns across the EV sector in India.
 
When asked about his opinion on the localisation of batteries during a panel discussion at the BloombergNEF summit, Srivatsa replied, "I think it is a bridge we have to cross sooner or later, considering that the government has firmly embraced electric mobility, and they want to further it. The logical next step is to really push localisation."
 
"The only difference is that the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) category cars and their components took a longer time to achieve a very high level of localisation. We are still talking about 90-95 per cent localisation in the best-case scenario (for ICE cars). It took years. For EVs, the speed of localisation has to be much faster," he added.
 
He stated that it is helpful that an EV has fewer components than an equivalent ICE car, but the challenge is that "a battery is a tough one to localise." Tata Motors is one of the key electric car makers in the country.
 
Srivatsa stated: "I think spreading our risks in terms of where we source our core materials from is very critical. That is where the government can really help us, allowing us to access several fundamental components from various locations around the world."
 
However, there has to be strong support from the government to help localise the other components—whether in terms of "bureaucracy" or "incentivisation"—further to the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme that is already present.
 
"It is imperative that localisation has to be done fast. It has to be very well orchestrated between the industry and the government to accelerate and reach a high level of localisation as soon as possible," he noted.
 
"There are two benefits. It is a geopolitical issue, so our dependence (on other countries) comes down. The other benefit of localisation is cost control and cost savings. So, it is a bridge we have to cross very fast," he stated.
 
In June this year, Tata Motors sold 4,708 electric cars in India, recording a growth of just 2.48 per cent year-on-year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
 
JSW MG Motor sold 3,972 electric cars in India in June this year, recording a growth of 168.38 per cent year-on-year, according to FADA data. Chinese auto major SAIC Motor holds a 49 per cent stake in JSW MG Motor.

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto restarts Chetak deliveries; secures supply of rare earth magnets

Brigade Ent signs long-term lease for mixed-use development in Chennai

Premium

Sudarshan Venu on TVS Motor driver's seat from Monday; bets big globally

WestBridge Capital picks 15% stake in Edelweiss AMC for ₹450 crore

Premium

Sumadhura Group eyes investment of ₹10,000 crore in next four years

Topics :Tata MotorsElectric VehiclesElectric mobilityEV marketAuto sector

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story