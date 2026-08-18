Cred rolls out Circle platform to connect users with vetted domain experts

Fintech firm Cred is rolling out a new application to connect registered users with domain-specific experts vetted by the platform at a fee starting at Rs 25 per minute.

These experts, whom Cred calls Residents on its new app Circle, bring relevant experience across careers, money, wellness and relationships, the company said.

It is expected to expand into other categories.

The platform, still in beta, would allow users to connect with over 100 Residents, the company said.

“Circle by CRED builds on the 1.7-crore CRED community: a concentration of the most affluent Indians with demonstrated prudence and exposure… Residents act as thought partners who enable members to interpret context, recognise patterns, and make decisions with greater clarity. A founder who has scaled a company can help another founder think through leadership hiring or fundraising,” the company said in a statement.

It added that these Residents were selected based on factors such as relevance, credentials, and experience. Members can connect with them via text, audio, or video from 6 pm to 10 pm, seven days a week, it said. “Information and intelligence are abundant now, but judgement and taste are still developed through experience. For our affluent members, the collective experience of qualified peers is now a conversation away, with a high-signal network on Circle by CRED to enable their progress,” said Miten Sampat, interim chief executive officer (CEO), Cred. In India, online mentoring platforms have grown increasingly popular over the past few years.