Home / Companies / News / HPCL aims to run Vizag refinery at expanded capacity from early 2024

HPCL aims to run Vizag refinery at expanded capacity from early 2024

The two hydrocrackers will upgrade heavier feeds such as vacuum gasoil and bitumen into value-added fuels such as jet fuel, gasoline, and diesel

Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) hopes to operate its 15 million metric tonnes per year (tpy) Vizag refinery at full capacity early next year after commissioning some new secondary units geared to upgrade fuels, its head of refineries said on Thursday.
 
In March, the state-controlled refiner raised the crude processing capacity of the Vizag plant, located in Southern India, from 8.33 million tonnes per year by replacing an old unit with a new 9-million-tonnes-per-year crude unit in March, S. Bharathan told reporters at an event.
 
Refinery operations at full scale will increase HPCL's crude imports and enable it to process fuel oil to produce expensive refined products such as gasoline and gasoil, helping boost the company's profit margin.
 
In two months, HPCL will commission a 3.5 million tpy hydrocracker, a sulphur recovery unit, and a hydrogen unit, said Bharathan. A residue hydrocracker of similar capacity will also be commissioned by the end of this year, he added.
 
The two hydrocrackers will upgrade heavier feeds such as vacuum gasoil and bitumen into value-added fuels such as jet fuel, gasoline, and diesel.
 
The residue hydrocracker will enable the processing of about 1 million tpy of fuel, he said, adding the fuel oil imports could begin from the middle of 2024 "depending on economics".
 
When asked about crude sources for its expanded capacity, he said, "Middle East, West Africa and the U.S. are major sources, and Russia now."
 
He said HPCL will be the first Indian refiner to start an electrolyser with a capacity of 370 tpy in two months. The electrolyser will help produce green hydrogen for the Vizag refinery. HPCL also operates a 9.8 million tpy refinery in Mumbai in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

Also Read

HPCL to operate Vizag refinery at expanded capacity of 15 MTPA from Jun-end

Power Finance Corp provides Rs 9,187 cr finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Centre steps in to speed up Barmer refinery and petrochem hub work

Refinery rejig: Why is India steadily raising petrochemicals capacity

Toyota Kirloskar Motor hikes vehicle prices by 1% due to rise in input cost

BSNL on verge of falling under 100-million-subscribers mark soon: Trai data

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal invests $3.5 million in LeverageEdu

Indian Oil, Praj enter JV to advance biofuels production capacity in India

SMFG India Credit announces appointment of S Subramanian as new COO

Topics :HPCL

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story