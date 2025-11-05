Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may see global launch this year: What to expect

Samsung's first tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, has reportedly received Bluetooth certification with multiple regional variants, hinting at a wider global launch this year

Samsung Galaxy TriFold showcased at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea ( Source: Dailian)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Samsung’s upcoming tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, could debut in more markets than previously expected. According to a report by 9to5Google, the device—recently showcased at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea—has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification database with several regional model numbers, hinting at a wider global release.
 
The listing includes model numbers SM-D6390, SM-D639U, SM-D639U1, SM-D639N, and SM-D639B, which reportedly correspond to the Chinese, Korean, carrier and unlocked US, and international variants respectively. This suggests that Samsung plans to launch its first tri-fold phone in multiple regions beyond South Korea and China, contrary to earlier reports.
 
 
While Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Z TriFold will arrive later this year, it has not yet revealed which specific markets will receive it first.

Samsung Galaxy TriFold design: What to expect

At the APEC 2025 summit, Samsung displayed two Galaxy Z TriFold units — one fully unfolded and another completely folded — offering the first close look at its three-panel design. The smartphone features a large, continuous foldable display divided into three sections connected by two hinges.

Samsung Galaxy TriFold with inward folding design likely to launch in 2025

Unlike Huawei’s Mate XT, which folds outward in alternating directions, Samsung’s approach folds both sides inward — a design similar to the Flex G concept it showcased at CES 2022. From the user’s perspective, the right panel folds in first, followed by the left, resulting in a compact slab-like form factor similar to a traditional smartphone.
 
Although Samsung hasn’t revealed the final specifications or confirmed if the prototype shown is production-ready, the public showcase and the company’s comments about an upcoming launch suggest that the Galaxy Z TriFold is nearing completion.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Expected hardware and features

As reported by SamMobile last month, the Galaxy Z TriFold may feature a 10-inch OLED display that folds into three sections, alongside a 6.5-inch external cover screen. Powering the device could be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor — the same chip found in Samsung’s latest flagship phones — rather than the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
Samsung’s recent patents also point to a three-battery system, possibly with one battery housed in each folding panel, ensuring better weight balance and consistent power management. Wireless and reverse wireless charging are also expected to be supported.
 
On the camera front, the Galaxy Z TriFold is rumoured to include a triple-lens setup, featuring a 200MP main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto lens with up to 100x digital zoom, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra series.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Expected specifications

  • Folding display: three-part 10-inch OLED display
  • Cover screen: 6.5-inch panel
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary _ ultra-wide + telephoto
  • Battery: three-part battery, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging
  • OS: Android 16-based OneUI 8

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

