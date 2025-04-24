Home / Companies / News / Databricks to hire hundreds, invest $250 mn in India to boost AI push

Databricks to hire hundreds, invest $250 mn in India to boost AI push

The San Francisco-based firm, one of the world's most valuable privately held tech companies, will increase its India headcount by more than 50 per cent to about 750 by the end of the fiscal year

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI
Databricks will launch an AI and data academy in India with the goal of training half a million partners and customers.
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Saritha Rai
 
Databricks Inc. will boost hiring and invest more than $250 million in India over the next three years to accelerate artificial intelligence innovation, joining a flood of Western tech and AI companies expanding in the country.
 
The San Francisco-based firm, one of the world’s most valuable privately held tech companies, will increase its India headcount by more than 50 per cent to about 750 by the end of the fiscal year, it said in a statement on Thursday. That includes a doubling of the number of engineers at its new Bangalore research center to more than 200.
 
The India push expands Databricks’ network of R&D centers beyond Amsterdam, Berlin and Mountain View, California. The company, founded in 2013, builds software for aggregating, analyzing and distributing data, a hot segment fueling the boom in AI models, tools and services. 
 
“India is emerging as a global AI talent hub,” Rochana Golani, vice president of learning and enablement at Databricks, said in the statement.

Also Read

Premium

We have over 34K clients leveraging AI globally: SAP Asia Pacific Prez

Ampivo AI acquires majority stake in B2B firm Commerce Forever Solutions

Apple pulls 'Available Now' tag from Apple Intelligence page after inquiry

Samsung to add local languages, India-specific features for AI appliances

Saying 'please', 'thank you' adds millions in OpenAI's costs: Sam Altman

 
Early this year, the company raised more than $15 billion in equity and debt from companies including Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc., a wide range of lenders and investment arms of Singapore and Qatar. Most recently valued at $62 billion, the company has so far avoided going public.
 
Databricks will launch an AI and data academy in India with the goal of training half a million partners and customers over the next three years.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bhartiya Group launches new venture, to serve as GCC enablement platform

Lodha signs development agreement for 20,468 sqm plot in Pune's Wakad

Megha Engineering wins ₹12,800-cr NPCIL deal for Kaiga nuclear reactors

Zomato denies report of food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan stepping down

Premium

Tanishq charts course for double-digit growth as gold prices climb

Topics :artifical intelligenceAI technologyHiringtechnology industry

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story