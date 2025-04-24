Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reddit expands AI-powered 'Answers' to India: What is it and how it works

Reddit expands AI-powered 'Answers' to India: What is it and how it works

Reddit Answers uses AI to collect information from the platform and presents it to the users with all relevant post attachments, comment links, and conversation threads

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Community driven microblogging platform Reddit has rolled out its conversational artificial-intelligence feature in India, named Reddit Answers. This new feature allows users to get information, recommendations and discussions on specific topics through insights and conversations from Reddit communities with the help of the chatbot. The answers also include relevant post links and conversation threads. The company first launched this feature in the United States December 2024.
 
What is Reddit Answers
 
Reddit Answers is an AI-powered tool, which is designed to help users find real advice, recommendations, and perspectives from real people, across any topic. Reddit Answers revolve exclusively around the available content on the platform. It gathers information from posts, comments and discussion threads.
 
 
The company said that Reddit dives deep into shared experiences, Reddit Answers pulls together the most relevant, authentic detail from across the platform’s communities and serves them up in a smart, easy-to-use conversational interface.
 
Reddit Answers complete the query with links of the original post or comments which is satisfactory for user’s overview or getting into the full conversations.

For example, user asks "suggest games for making mind sharp " and Reddit Answers will provide curated information of top recommendations from other users on the platform along with it, it gives brief snippets about each answer and each response includes linking to the original comment or post, along with a list of communities to find more related information. Reddit offers multiple prompts, queries on top of the search bar, It also gives related query suggestions after the answer provided to the users.
 
At present, Users can ask up to 10 questions per week whereas the logged-in reddit users can ask up to 20 questions per day, and users with Premium subscribers can ask up to 100 questions per day.

Topics : Reddit Gemini AI AI Models Technology

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

