Home / Companies / News / Decision Point acquisition will help expand into Latin America: LatentView

Decision Point acquisition will help expand into Latin America: LatentView

Chennai-based LatentView Analytics, in a statement on Friday, said it would acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake in Decision Point over the next two years

Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, Latent View Analytics Ltd
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Digital analytics consulting and solutions company LatentView Analytics will pick up 70 per cent stake in Decision Point for USD 39.1 million, marking its foray into the Latin American market.

Established in 2012, Decision Point is a leader in Artificial Intelligence-led Business Transformation and Revenue Growth Management (RGM) solutions, which has an employee base of over 300.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chennai-based LatentView Analytics, in a statement on Friday, said it would acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake in Decision Point over the next two years.

"Decision Point's strength is in Revenue Growth Management solutions that help companies achieve sustainable and profitable growth, with data being the primary factor in this acquisition. This deal will bring 300-plus highly skilled employees into LatentView's CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) practice and help us expand into the Latin America market," LatentView Analytics CEO Rajan Sethuraman said.

Gurugram-headquartered Decision Point has over a decade of experience in developing Artificial Intelligence-powered solutions, including Beagle GPT, a conversation GenAI for Microsoft Teams used by Fortune 500 Consumer Packaged Goods customers.

"We are excited about Decision Point becoming a part of the LatentView Group. Decision Point will continue to be led by the existing management team and will be supported by LatentView's strong presence in North America and Europe," Decision Point Founder-CEO Ravi Shankar said.

"We see great opportunities for cross-pollination and synergies across the organisations. Our GenAI product, Beagle, has immense potential to enhance the adoption of business analytics across LatentView's customer base," he added.

Also Read

LatentView Analytics board approves acquisition of Decision Point

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

Need to focus on education, healthcare to become developed nation: Rajan

Dyson unveils Purifier Big+Quiet for large spaces: Know price and features

Chennai stands as capital of SaaS in country: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

RVNL-Salasar JV gets Rs 60 cr transmission project in central Africa

LIC to keep offices open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax saving

Byju's EGM: Shareholders don't object to raising authorised share capital

Akasa Air commences int'l operations, inaugural flight from Mumbai to Qatar

Kotak Mahindra Bank acquires 100% stake in Sonata Finance for Rs 537 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :acquisitionLatent View AnalyticsLatin America

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story