Decision Point acquisition will help expand into Latin America: LatentView

Digital analytics consulting and solutions company LatentView Analytics will pick up 70 per cent stake in Decision Point for USD 39.1 million, marking its foray into the Latin American market.

Established in 2012, Decision Point is a leader in Artificial Intelligence-led Business Transformation and Revenue Growth Management (RGM) solutions, which has an employee base of over 300.

Chennai-based LatentView Analytics, in a statement on Friday, said it would acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake in Decision Point over the next two years.

"Decision Point's strength is in Revenue Growth Management solutions that help companies achieve sustainable and profitable growth, with data being the primary factor in this acquisition. This deal will bring 300-plus highly skilled employees into LatentView's CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) practice and help us expand into the Latin America market," LatentView Analytics CEO Rajan Sethuraman said.

Gurugram-headquartered Decision Point has over a decade of experience in developing Artificial Intelligence-powered solutions, including Beagle GPT, a conversation GenAI for Microsoft Teams used by Fortune 500 Consumer Packaged Goods customers.

"We are excited about Decision Point becoming a part of the LatentView Group. Decision Point will continue to be led by the existing management team and will be supported by LatentView's strong presence in North America and Europe," Decision Point Founder-CEO Ravi Shankar said.

"We see great opportunities for cross-pollination and synergies across the organisations. Our GenAI product, Beagle, has immense potential to enhance the adoption of business analytics across LatentView's customer base," he added.