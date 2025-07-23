Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Birla Real Estate Q1 loss at ₹25 crore; plans ₹1,500 crore fundraise

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q1 loss at ₹25 crore; plans ₹1,500 crore fundraise

Aditya Birla Real Estate posted a Q1 FY26 loss of Rs 25.47 crore and will raise up to Rs 1,500 crore to refinance CPP debt and prepare for upcoming real estate launches

Aditya Birla Real Estate

Segment-wise, the company's revenue from the real estate segment stood at Rs 130.26 crore, down by almost 61 per cent Y-o-Y.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABRE—formerly Century Textiles and Industries), a part of the Aditya Birla Group, incurred a loss (attributable to owners of the company) of ₹25.47 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), against a profit of ₹7.78 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
ABRE’s revenue (from continuing operations) in Q1 FY26 declined by 58.67 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹144.21 crore, missing the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹156.6 crore. Its total expenses stood at ₹208.04 crore, down by almost 38 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The company did not launch any new projects during the quarter. It is also undergoing a divestment procedure for its pulp and paper business—Century Pulp and Paper (CPP). 
 
 
ABRE had approved the execution of the business transfer agreement for the divestment by way of a slump sale to ITC for ₹3,498 crore in March. In its report in May 2025, ICICI Securities noted that the transaction may be completed by Q3 FY26.

Segment-wise, the company’s revenue from the real estate segment stood at ₹130.26 crore, down by almost 61 per cent Y-o-Y. Real estate constituted over 90 per cent of the company’s total revenue. Its other businesses include viscose filament yarn and tyre yarn (rayon), salt works, and chemicals.
 
Further, the company’s board of directors approved a fundraising of up to ₹1,500 crore to refinance the existing debt of the company taken for capex use of CPP and to release charges or encumbrances created on the assets of CPP for such loans, amid the proposed sale of CPP.
 
The company may raise the funds in one or more tranches by way of availing a secured or unsecured rupee term loan within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders.
 
Besides, out of the proceeds that the company may receive via the divestment, it would be paring down its net debt, while a part of the proceeds is expected to be utilised as growth capital. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.32x as of June 30, 2025. 
 
The company is also planning to venture into the redevelopment segment of Mumbai (South Mumbai, Bandra, Juhu) and is mulling expansion of its commercial annuity portfolio, analysts at ICICI Direct Research noted.
 
The company is targeting project launches with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹14,000 crore (including sustenance sales) in FY26. The launches may happen in H2 FY26.
 
The company added ₹25,000 crore GDV projects in FY25, taking its total project portfolio size to close to ₹70,000 crore as of FY25. It aims to add projects with a GDV of at least ₹15,000–20,000 crore in FY26.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue dropped by 63.19 per cent. Meanwhile, its loss in Q1 FY26 narrowed from ₹131.01 crore in Q4 FY25.

Topics : Aditya Birla Real Estate Fund Real Estate Real estate firms Aditya Birla Group

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

