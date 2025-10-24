Deepinder Goyal backs Continue Research with $25 mn to study human ageing

Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal announced on Friday a $25 million fund for his project ‘Continue Research’, aimed at supporting research on human ageing and biology.

In a post on X, Goyal said the fund is entirely self-funded. The initiative is designed to help researchers around the world explore bold and unconventional ideas. “Today, we are expanding Continue Research to include a $25 million fund [entirely personally backed] to support researchers across the world who dare to ask simpler questions than anyone else. Who believe biology might be far simpler than we've made it,” said Goyal.

What is Continue Research?

Continue Research was founded by Deepinder Goyal and has been active for the past two years. According to its website, the project funds research focused on understanding upstream mechanisms in biology.

“We believe biology could be far simpler than we've made it, if only we took a systems approach to the whole picture rather than studying it pixel by pixel,” the project states. Unlike a traditional startup or company, Continue Research functions as a research team and seed fund, backing scientific work aimed at the next phase of human development. Goyal said the project’s main goal is to extend healthy human function, enabling humans to make long-term decisions rather than short-term ones. ALSO READ: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal wants to build India's very own jet engines Focus on human ageing Continue Research is collaborating with scientists to uncover insights about human ageing, described by Goyal as “hiding in plain sight for eternity”.