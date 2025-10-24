Home / Companies / News / Deepinder Goyal backs Continue Research with $25 mn to study human ageing

Deepinder Goyal backs Continue Research with $25 mn to study human ageing

'Continue Research' is a global initiative supporting studies on human ageing, biology and long-term health to explore the next phase of human development

Deepinder Goyal
Deepinder Goyal (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal announced on Friday a $25 million fund for his project ‘Continue Research’, aimed at supporting research on human ageing and biology. 
In a post on X, Goyal said the fund is entirely self-funded. The initiative is designed to help researchers around the world explore bold and unconventional ideas.  “Today, we are expanding Continue Research to include a $25 million fund [entirely personally backed] to support researchers across the world who dare to ask simpler questions than anyone else. Who believe biology might be far simpler than we've made it,” said Goyal.
 

What is Continue Research?

Continue Research was founded by Deepinder Goyal and has been active for the past two years. According to its website, the project funds research focused on understanding upstream mechanisms in biology. 
“We believe biology could be far simpler than we've made it, if only we took a systems approach to the whole picture rather than studying it pixel by pixel,” the project states.  Unlike a traditional startup or company, Continue Research functions as a research team and seed fund, backing scientific work aimed at the next phase of human development.
  Goyal said the project’s main goal is to extend healthy human function, enabling humans to make long-term decisions rather than short-term ones.
 

Focus on human ageing

Continue Research is collaborating with scientists to uncover insights about human ageing, described by Goyal as “hiding in plain sight for eternity”. 
The project is approaching the final stages of a key research hypothesis that could change how humans understand biology and ageing. Goyal hinted that more announcements would come in the coming weeks. 
“Along with a team of initially skeptical researchers, we've been investigating a penny-drop insight about human ageing.  Something that's been hiding in plain sight for eternity. But more on that in a few weeks. We are at the tail-end of the research on this hypothesis, which if true, could fundamentally change our understanding of biology and ageing,” he said.

Topics :BS Web ReportsDeepinder GoyalZomatoageing

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

