Delhi HC allows Zydus to sell, mkt generic version of cancer drug nivolumab

The Delhi High Court has cleared the way for Zydus Lifesciences to proceed with the sale of its similar version of the cancer drug nivolumab in India, citing public interest.

A division bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla set aside an interim restraint imposed by a single judge in July last year, which had barred Zydus from launching the biosimilar at the objection of the patent holder, E R Squibb & Sons LLC. Squibb markets nivolumab globally under the brand Opdivo. A detailed written judgment is awaited.

Nivolumab, branded as Opdivo, is a prescription immunotherapy medication used to treat several types of cancer by activating the body’s immune system to target cancer cells. It is a type of immune checkpoint inhibitor. The drug can cost in India from approximately Rs 4,000 to over Rs 1,00,000 per vial, depending on the dosage, supplier, and whether it is a branded product or a newer, cheaper biosimilar version.

The bench noted that Squibb’s Indian patent for nivolumab is due to expire on May 2, 2026, and found it unjustified at this stage to keep Zydus completely out of the market. While permitting continued manufacture and sale of the biosimilar, the court directed Zydus to maintain detailed, independently audited accounts of all sales and revenues from the product. These records are to be periodically filed before the court so that Squibb can be compensated if it ultimately succeeds in the infringement proceedings. In its oral observations, the court said it was not persuaded that the earlier injunction was warranted on the material available, particularly given the life-saving nature of the drug and the short remaining duration of the patent.

Balancing patient access against the innovator’s proprietary rights, the bench held that allowing sales with safeguards better served the balance of convenience. The litigation traces back to 2024, when Squibb approached the Delhi High Court alleging that Zydus was on the verge of commercially launching a biosimilar of nivolumab before the expiry of its Indian patent. Squibb claimed that Zydus had already undertaken clinical trials, sought regulatory approvals, and named nivolumab as the reference biologic, signalling an imminent market entry during the patent term. Zydus countered that its activities were protected under the statutory research exemption under the Patents Act, which allows the use of patented inventions for research and regulatory preparation. It also disputed infringement, questioned the validity of Squibb’s patent, and pointed to a pending post-grant opposition filed by a group entity.