The Delhi High Court on Thursday (April 17) ordered Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to take down its Lakmé sunscreen advertisement, following a complaint by Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth. The court found the ad to be potentially misleading and dismissive of rival brands. The court directed HUL to remove its online ads within 24 hours and remove hoardings within 48 hours. HUL undertook that they will remove their current sunscreen advertising campaign and revise it. The revisions will include, at minimum, eliminating the phrase "online bestseller" and changing the packaging color currently depicted. The court directedto remove its online ads within 24 hours and remove hoardings within 48 hours. HUL undertook that they will remove their current sunscreen advertising campaign and revise it. The revisions will include, at minimum, eliminating the phrase "online bestseller" and changing the packaging color currently depicted.

What is the case about?

Honasa and HUL had filed defamation lawsuits against each other this week. Honasa alleged that a recent Lakme sunscreen advertising campaign called "SPF Lie Detector Test" unjustly discredits rival products, including one that bears a strong resemblance to a sunscreen from The Derma Co, another brand owned by Honasa. The Lakme advertisement in question had suggested that rival sunscreen products fail to give adequate SPF protection as claimed. It claimed certain "online bestseller sunscreens" claiming SPF 50 actually offer far lower protection levels of about SPF 20. In response, HUL initiated its own legal action against Honasa in the Bombay High Court. and HUL had filed defamation lawsuits against each other this week. Honasa alleged that a recent Lakme sunscreen advertising campaign called "SPF Lie Detector Test" unjustly discredits rival products, including one that bears a strong resemblance to a sunscreen from The Derma Co, another brand owned by Honasa. The Lakme advertisement in question had suggested that rival sunscreen products fail to give adequate SPF protection as claimed. It claimed certain "online bestseller sunscreens" claiming SPF 50 actually offer far lower protection levels of about SPF 20. In response, HUL initiated its own legal action against Honasa in the Bombay High Court.

Both parties also agreed to take down adjacent billboard hoardings that had evolved into a marketing battleground. Furthermore, HUL indicated it would discontinue its legal proceedings against Honasa in the Bombay High Court.

Ghazal Alagh's post

Also Read

The legal conflict began after Honasa co-founder Ghazal Alagh, in a LinkedIn post, accused big brands of "blatantly copying" products. Taking a jab at HUL, Alagh wrote, "Happy to see traditional brands following again and even blatantly copying products from name to packaging. We will keep innovating and showing the way." Alagh was referring to Lakme's brand campaign for its sunscreen, where it challenged the claims of rival sunscreen brands.

In response, HUL issued a public statement, saying that they have been in-vivo testing ((testing conducted on living experiment subjects) their sunscreen for the past 10 years. After this, the dispute was brought before the court, with Honasa initiating legal action seeking relief based on claims that the advertising campaign generated confusion among consumers.