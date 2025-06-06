Dell names Manish Gupta India president and MD, replacing Alok Ohrie

Dell Technologies said it has appointed Manish Gupta as president and managing director for India, with immediate effect.

Gupta was previously vice-president and general manager, global alliances, Asia Pacific Japan and Greater China. He succeeds Alok Ohrie, who is leaving the company after holding the position since 2013.

‘His exceptional blend of technical expertise, deep market understanding, and visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation,’ said Peter Marrs, president, Asia Pacific Japan and Greater China (APJC).