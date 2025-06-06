Home / Companies / News / Dell names Manish Gupta India president and MD, replacing Alok Ohrie

Dell names Manish Gupta India president and MD, replacing Alok Ohrie

Gupta, who earlier led global alliances in APJC, takes charge from Alok Ohrie, who had been heading Dell India since 2013 and is now exiting the company

Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions, Dell Technologies India
Manish Gupta, president and managing director, Dell Technologies India
BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Dell Technologies said it has appointed Manish Gupta as president and managing director for India, with immediate effect.
 
Gupta was previously vice-president and general manager, global alliances, Asia Pacific Japan and Greater China. He succeeds Alok Ohrie, who is leaving the company after holding the position since 2013.
 
‘His exceptional blend of technical expertise, deep market understanding, and visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation,’ said Peter Marrs, president, Asia Pacific Japan and Greater China (APJC).
 
Gupta brings over 25 years of experience in the IT sector, including more than a decade at Dell Technologies in leadership roles. Prior to this, he led global alliances, channel engagement, and strategy development for APJC. He has also served as vice-president of the Infrastructure Solutions Group in India.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

