Home / Companies / News / Dell Laptops continues to be India's most trusted brand, says report

Dell Laptops continues to be India's most trusted brand, says report

The technology company was followed by auto company Honda and e-commerce giant Amazon

Dell Latitude 9510
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dell Laptops emerged as India's most trusted brand for the fifth consecutive year in the brand analytics firm TRA's Brand Trust Report 2024, released on Friday. The technology company was followed by auto company Honda and e-commerce giant Amazon.

The report, released based on responses from 2,553 people across 16 cities, showed that in the top ten brands, Honda's rank improved the most from 30th last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Amazon was ranked sixth last year.

Other brands that featured on the list of top 10 most trusted were Titan, Sony, Xiaomi, Bata, Nike, LIC, and Samsung.

Among the top 10, five saw their ranking improve from last year. These were Honda, Amazon, Sony, Nike, and Samsung. The other five saw their ranking fall. The highest fall among all was of Xiaomi, which was ranked second last year.

According to N Chandramouli, Chief Executive Officer at TRA Research, out of 1,000 brands that featured on the list in 2024, 316 brands improved their rankings, while 358 brands saw their rankings decline compared to the previous report.

"The brands that have risen in the rankings have done so by embracing transparent, authentic communication strategies to enhance consumer engagement and trust," he said.

"They've understood that trust is not static but dynamically influenced by every interaction and touchpoint a consumer has with the brand. Trust is built and maintained through consistent, positive, and genuine communication efforts."

Among all categories, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) super-category led the rankings with 167 brands, followed by food and beverage with 151, consumer electronics with 81, and automobiles with 76 brands.

"As technology evolves, so too must our approaches to fostering and sustaining trust, ensuring that all physical and digital touchpoints are integrated with the timeless principles of trust that drive consumer confidence and brand loyalty," added Chandramouli.




Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Sony unveils Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

Prime Video, Sony launch 'Sony Pictures - Stream' in India at Rs 399

Ombudsman for aviation sector is a good idea: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

TCS says it trained over 350,000 employees in generative AI skills

Decision Point acquisition will help expand into Latin America: LatentView

RVNL-Salasar JV gets Rs 60 cr transmission project in central Africa

LIC to keep offices open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax saving

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SonyDell TechnologiesHondaAmazonbrand trustTitan

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story