Dell Laptops continues to be India's most trusted brand, says report

Dell Laptops emerged as India's most trusted brand for the fifth consecutive year in the brand analytics firm TRA's Brand Trust Report 2024, released on Friday. The technology company was followed by auto company Honda and e-commerce giant Amazon.

The report, released based on responses from 2,553 people across 16 cities, showed that in the top ten brands, Honda's rank improved the most from 30th last year.

Amazon was ranked sixth last year.

Other brands that featured on the list of top 10 most trusted were Titan, Sony, Xiaomi, Bata, Nike, LIC, and Samsung.

Among the top 10, five saw their ranking improve from last year. These were Honda, Amazon, Sony, Nike, and Samsung. The other five saw their ranking fall. The highest fall among all was of Xiaomi, which was ranked second last year.

According to N Chandramouli, Chief Executive Officer at TRA Research, out of 1,000 brands that featured on the list in 2024, 316 brands improved their rankings, while 358 brands saw their rankings decline compared to the previous report.

"The brands that have risen in the rankings have done so by embracing transparent, authentic communication strategies to enhance consumer engagement and trust," he said.

"They've understood that trust is not static but dynamically influenced by every interaction and touchpoint a consumer has with the brand. Trust is built and maintained through consistent, positive, and genuine communication efforts."

Among all categories, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) super-category led the rankings with 167 brands, followed by food and beverage with 151, consumer electronics with 81, and automobiles with 76 brands.

"As technology evolves, so too must our approaches to fostering and sustaining trust, ensuring that all physical and digital touchpoints are integrated with the timeless principles of trust that drive consumer confidence and brand loyalty," added Chandramouli.