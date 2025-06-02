Monday, June 02, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NTPC Green partners with Honeywell to explore SAF production in India

NTPC Green partners with Honeywell to explore SAF production in India

NTPC Green expects to broaden its green fuels portfolio with SAF blending with jet fuels as it will contribute to many of the company's projects

NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green expects to broaden its green fuels portfolio with SAF blended with jet fuels, as it will contribute to many of the company’s projects | Photo: Company website

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honeywell on Monday announced a partnership with NTPC Green Energy to jointly explore producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in India.
 
SAF is an alternative to conventional aviation fuel, sourced from non-petroleum feedstocks, that reduces emissions from air transportation.
 
The companies will explore the use of Honeywell’s proprietary eFining technology to produce SAF from carbon dioxide (CO₂) feedstock captured from NTPC’s power plants and green hydrogen.
 
NTPC Green expects to broaden its green fuels portfolio with SAF blended with jet fuels, as it will contribute to many of the company’s projects. 
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

IATA summit: PM Modi bats for India as global aviation, manufacturing hub

PremiumEmbraer sets aside $200m for possible fines, as India seeks details of bribes on deal

Ready to set up plant in India if it gets 200-aircraft order: Embraer

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

AAI clears scheme to boost int'l flight connectivity at Port Blair airport

Dunes Air

Dunes Air enters private aviation market, to offer premium charter services

flights, planes

Global airlines to address trade war, net-zero risks at annual summit

 
“SAF production forms a sizable part of the ambitious Green Hydrogen Hub of NTPC Green in Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh. We believe that the mandate in the aviation sector for blending SAF in jet fuel will drive many early-mover projects in green hydrogen,” said DMR Panda, executive director (green hydrogen), NTPC Ltd.
 
Ranjit Kulkarni, vice-president and general manager, Energy and Sustainability Solutions, Honeywell India, said the collaboration between the two companies will help India’s aviation sector fulfil its long-term environmental mission.
 
“Our collaboration with NTPC Green will leverage Honeywell’s expertise in SAF solutions to efficiently treat emissions from thermal energy, foster green hydrogen adoption, diversify feedstocks for SAF production and help India’s aviation sector meet its long-term environmental goals,” Kulkarni said.
 
At the 26th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in November 2021, India announced its target to achieve net zero by 2070. 
Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd closed ₹109.40, down by ₹1.85 or 1.66 per cent.
 
 

More From This Section

cement, cement sector

NCLAT upholds insolvency order against Jaypee Cement, dismisses appeal

PremiumApollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals to gain from hospital growth, digital business breakeven

Jindal Stainless Limited

Jindal Stainless acquires stake in SPV formed with Oyster Renewable Energy

Jindal Stainless Limited

Jindal Stainless acquires stake in SPV formed with Oyster Renewable Energy

Adani group

Adani Group comes under US scanner for importing Iranian oil: Report

Topics : Aviation Honeywell NTPC Green energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon