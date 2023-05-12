DGCA fines Air India Rs 30 lakh, suspends pilot for three months







Airline extends cancellation till May 23

In a statement, Air India, said: “We acknowledge and accept the DGCA’s ruling. However, we reject the assertion that no action was taken by Air India in response to the complaint. There were a number of allegations which needed to be worked through with due process and confidentiality, and which commenced immediately upon the complaint being lodged.” The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined Air India ~30 lakh and suspended its pilot for three months in relation to the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend in the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27.

Go First has again extended its flight cancellation till May 23. The airline had earlier announced cancellations till May 19. The cash-strapped airline said that they are cancelling all flights till May 23 due to “operational reasons”. The airline declared insolvency on May 2 and its application was admitted by the NCLT on Wednesday.

