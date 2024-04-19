Business Standard
AI code now on Air India Express's flights, Vistara later: Campbell Wilson

An airline's designator code is used for quick identification in flight reservations, ticketing, and baggage handling, making travel processes smoother and more efficient

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Air India's designator code 'AI' is now being placed on all Air India Express's flights, the airline's chief executive officer and managing director, Campbell Wilson, said on Friday.


"Air India now places the 'AI' code on Air India Express (IX) operated flights, allowing AIX to benefit from AI’s global sales and distribution, AI to leverage nine new destinations and hundreds of extra frequencies operated by AIX, and customers to enjoy the convenience of through-check in and baggage tagging. This follows the earlier rollout of AI code on I5 (formerly AirAsia India) flights and is a precursor to the placement of the AI code on Vistara flights too," he stated in a message to employees.
An airline's designator code is used for quick identification in flight reservations, ticketing, and baggage handling, making travel processes smoother and more efficient.

Air India Express is a low-cost subsidiary of Air India. Air India, which is wholly owned by the Tata Group, is in the process of being merged with Vistara, which is a 51:49 joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.



First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
