DIAL says its excess baggage service has helped passengers save Rs 7 crore

The service has handled around 1.7 lakh kilograms of luggage and has helped passengers save around Rs 7 crore on excess baggage, DIAL said

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Delhi airport operator DIAL on Friday said its excess baggage service has handled around 1.7 lakh kilograms of luggage and has helped passengers save around Rs 7 crore on excess baggage since the initiative started in 2020.

Under the service, prices start at Rs 99 per kilogram.

"Excess baggage delivery is offered at less than 1/5th of the typical excess baggage cost, making it a highly cost-effective solution for travellers. Passengers also enjoy the flexibility to choose between air and road delivery options, with road delivery guaranteeing baggage arrival within 4-7 days and air delivery ensuring a swift arrival within 72 hours," DIAL said in a release.

The service has handled around 1.7 lakh kilograms of luggage and has helped passengers save around Rs 7 crore on excess baggage, it added.

With respect to the service, domestic routes such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kerala, and Guwahati have emerged as the most sought-after choices among passengers, the release said.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

