Home / Companies / News / Distribution and logistics platform Ripplr raises $40mn to expand footprint

Distribution and logistics platform Ripplr raises $40mn to expand footprint

Tech distribution and logistics platform Ripplr on Wednesday said it has raised $40 mn in a Series B round led by Fireside Ventures

IANS New Delhi
Distribution and logistics platform Ripplr raises $40mn to expand footprint

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tech distribution and logistics platform Ripplr on Wednesday said it has raised $40 mn in a Series B round led by Fireside Ventures.

 

 

The startup said it will use the funds to strengthen its supply chain tech platform, grow its team and expand into newer geographies.

Bengaluru-based Ripplr has raised a total of $56 million so far.

The new fundraising also saw participation from new investors Bikaji and Neo Foods along with existing investors 3one4 Capital, Zephyr Peacock and Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corporation.

The round also witnessed debt participation from Strides Ventures, Alteria Capital, Northern Arc Investments and Trifecta Capital.

"With this round, we are aiming to increase our geographical footprints in India to solve the reach and visibility complications faced by all the FMCG Brands in offline distribution and supply chain," said Abhishek Nehru and Santosh Dabke, Co-founders of Ripplr.

Set up in 2019, Ripplr offers distribution as a service (DaaS) to brands managing and digitising operations, helping create visibility and reach with a management layer for the supply chain.

"We at Fireside Ventures believe that there is a massive untapped potential in plug-and-play retail and are certain that Ripplr's distribution platform operating at scale across the country will unlock the potential in the offline retail space," said VS Kannan Sitaram, Co-Founder and Partner, Fireside Ventures.

--IANS

na/

Also Read

Welspun One Logistics Parks Fund 1 commits Rs 500 crore warehousing AIF

E-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28: Report

RIL awarded project to make India's first multimodal logistics park

Tiger Global-backed Battery Smart raises Rs 75 cr in funding from Stride

S Korean firm Mirae acquires industrial, warehousing asset in Maharashtra

GAIL to build $4.89-bn ethane cracker near LNG import plant in West India

Thermal power firms may transition to green energy faster than anticipated

JSW Steel crude steel production grows 7% YoY to 1.7 MT in April

Dhanuka looks to invest in startups; urges crackdown on fake pesticides

Microsoft invests in India's Builder.ai, marking another tie-up for AI

Topics :fund raisinglogistics

First Published: May 10 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story