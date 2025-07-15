Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages apponits Hemant Rupani as its new CEO

Multinational beverages major The Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of Hemant Rupani as the new CEO of its bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, effective September 8.
Rupani is currently Mondelez International Inc's business unit president for Southeast Asia, which includes Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. He joins Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) after a nine-year career with Mondelez, the company said in a statement.
He will succeed the current HCCB CEO Juan Pablo Rodriguez, who is moving to a new opportunity in the Coca-Cola system, it added.
He had joined Mondelez in 2016 as Director of sales for India. He went on to serve as vice president and managing director for Vietnam before being promoted to his current role in 2022.
Starting his career in 1997 with the paints company ICI India Ltd, Rupani had stints in several leading companies across sectors, including PepsiCo in India, Infosys Technologies, Vodafone and Britannia Industries.
HCCB is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in India. In December 2024, The Coca-Cola Company announced an agreement for Jubilant Bhartia Group to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt. Ltd, HCCB's parent company.
