Home / Companies / News / Japan's SMFG considers making additional $1.1 bn investment in YES Bank

Japan's SMFG considers making additional $1.1 bn investment in YES Bank

Earlier this year, SMFG acquired a 20 per cent stake in YES Bank for approximately $1.6 billion

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo
State Bank of India and seven private lenders that had invested in Yes Bank during its reconstruction in 2020, sold their stake to SMFG earlier this year..
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nearly two months after acquiring a significant stake in private lender YES Bank, Japanese financial major Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) is considering an additional investment of around $1.1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
 
According to the report, the deal would involve SMFG acquiring 5 per cent stake from the United States (US)-based investment fund Carlyle Group and other minority shareholders. Additionally, the Japanese major may also buy about $680 million in convertible bonds issued by YES Bank to help boost growth, the report added.
 
Earlier this year, SMFG acquired a 20 per cent stake in YES Bank for approximately $1.6 billion. State Bank of India and seven private lenders that had invested in YES Bank during its reconstruction in 2020, sold their stake to SMFG then. 
 
If the latest deal goes through, its total shareholding in the Indian bank will rise to 25 per cent. However, according to Bloomberg, the deal is still under consideration with no financial decision made yet.
 
Importantly, the proposed increase keeps SMFG just under the 26 per cent threshold that, under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, would trigger a mandatory open offer for an additional 25 per cent stake.
 
According to Sebi regulations, an open offer is triggered when an acquirer's shareholding in a target company exceeds 25 per cent of the target company's total shares or voting rights.
 
Shares of YES Bank were trading up 2 per cent at ₹20.30 apiece on the BSE after the reports of the SMFG deal surfaced.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACKO selected as preferred insurance partner for Tesla customers in India

ManipalCigna to expand Tamil Nadu reach as Sarvah drives new business

Oberoi Realty-led group to pay Rs 919 cr to acquire bankrupt hotel firm

Hemant Rupani named CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages effective Sept 8

Aurobindo Pharma to manufacture, supply long acting HIV treatment drug

Topics :YES BankStake saleBanking IndustryBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story